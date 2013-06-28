Daniel Reese Klockenga, 60, passed away at his residence in Round Mountain, Nevada on June 12, 2013. He was born December 23, 1952 in Lincoln, Illinois to the late Harold and Juanita Klockenga. Dan attended school in Lincoln. Shortly after graduating he moved to Ely where he met and married Carol Valdez in June of 1974.

Dan worked in the mining industry for 43 years, including mines in Kearny, Arizona, Ely and Round Mountain, Nevada. He was a hard working man who eventually lived out his dream to open and operate his own business in Round Mountain.

Dan enjoyed fishing, gardening, quading, building and constructing, spending time with his family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed being around his “grandbabies” whom he loved very much.

Dan is survived by two children; Forrest Klockenga, of Ruth, Nevada, Nicole “Bayba” Klockenga of Morenci, Arizona, two grandsons; Adonis and Jaylen Klockenga and one granddaughter Ariyanna Armijo, his sister; Pamela Klockenga and his extended family which includes; Carol Klockenga; Grandpa Jose, Doug and Veronica, Dale and Tina, Danny, Marlene and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, Dale Lee and his son Richard James.

At our father’s request, there will be no funeral services, but a celebration of his life. Family and friends are welcome to attend. This will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Broadbent Park in Ely. Please bring any photos and memories that you would like to share.