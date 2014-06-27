White Pine Little League to host District 3 tournament

By







White Pine County Little League will host a tournament between nine teams on July 1-7 to determine which 11-12 year-old all star team will advance from the rural counties to compete in the state championship tournament. All games will be held at the counties little league fields on the corner of 11th and Ave. M.

White Pine’s first game will be on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. The all-star team was all selected by local coaches.

Tournament Director Wayne Cameron said that he expects the tournament to be a “boon to the community” because it will bring in lots of baseball families to town.

The tournament will have two to four games everyday starting Tuesday. Area’s competing are White Pine, Fernley, Dayton, Elko, Winnemuca Yerington, Lincoln, Spring Creek and Hawthorne.