White Pine Little League to host District 3 tournament

White Pine County Little League will host a tournament between nine teams on July 1-7 to determine which 11-12 year-old all star team will advance from the rural counties to compete in the state championship tournament. All games will be held at the counties little league fields on the corner of 11th and Ave. M.
White Pine’s first game will be on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. The all-star team was all selected by local coaches.
Tournament Director Wayne Cameron said that he expects the tournament to be a “boon to the community” because it will bring in lots of baseball families to town.
The tournament will have two to four games everyday starting Tuesday. Area’s competing are White Pine, Fernley, Dayton, Elko, Winnemuca Yerington, Lincoln, Spring Creek and Hawthorne.
Good morning Garrett. This morning I went into the Daily Newspaper into sport section and I wasn’t able to see any posted results from yesterdays results of the Little 11/12 tournament. My grandson is playing for Elko. This game is our passion and it would be nice to follow our grandson journey . Yes I’m the father of formal 2004 MLB Atlanta braves catcher Johnny Estrada 111..
I am interested in bringing an all star team from Silver Bay for this years tournament. Is there any information you could send me?