Our family lost a very dear loved one and heaven gained an angel. Deborah Lynn Rosevear Baker passed away May 15th, 2015 at her home in Lund Nevada. Deb was born August 21st, 1957 in Newport Beach, California. She graduated High School from Churchill County in Fallon Nevada 1975, she continued her education to become a court recorder. Later, she re-kindled an old high school romance with John Baker who later became her husband November 22nd, 1975, John and Deb were married for 39 years. During their marriage, they had two children a son Shaun Richard Baker and a Daughter Misty Ann Baker Masini. After Deb raised her children she became a chef and worked throughout White Pine County.

Deb had a love for the outdoors, you could either find her fishing at White River or out cutting wood. If she wasn’t outside she was in her kitchen cooking up something scrumptious for her family. There was nothing more important to Deb than her children and grandchildren, her family was her whole world.

Deb was preceded in death by her father Richard Rosevear, She is survived by her mother Karen Rosevear, her brothers Jeff Rosevear, Buzz Rosevear and sister Annette Rosevear Brown, brother-in-law Kristopher Baker, husband John Baker, her children Shaun Baker and Misty Masini, son-in-law Joe Masini, her Grandaughters Gabrielle Lone Eagle, Makayla Baker, Alexis Masini and an endless amount of nieces and nephews.