Jim McCuin

August 7, 2015 By 1 Comment

Jim McCuin passed away Sept. 6, 2014 in Gillette, WY.  Born July 21, 1930 to Edwin & Alma McCuin, in Saco, MT.

Jim is survived by 5 children, Mary Norton, Michel Sybert, Mike, Jim & Thomas McCuin. 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his beloved wife’s Sherrell & Marylyn.  Son Aurthur, 2 brothers, 1 sister.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2015 at the cemetery in Ely, Nevada.

  1. Tina Loveridge says:
    March 31, 2017 at 7:38 am

    My deepest sympathy, to you Mary and and your Brothers and sisters, He was a good man and Dad, I remember he was a awesome Single parent to all of you after cancer took your mom. I am sorry, He was a old school cowboy.

