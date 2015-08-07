By







Jim McCuin passed away Sept. 6, 2014 in Gillette, WY. Born July 21, 1930 to Edwin & Alma McCuin, in Saco, MT.

Jim is survived by 5 children, Mary Norton, Michel Sybert, Mike, Jim & Thomas McCuin. 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife’s Sherrell & Marylyn. Son Aurthur, 2 brothers, 1 sister.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2015 at the cemetery in Ely, Nevada.