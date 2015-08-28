White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine Sheriff's Office for August 19-25.

AUG. 19

Report of a problem with a subject — Officer received a report of an individual whom had been previously been trespassed from a local business had returned. Officer contacted the individual and identified him as Kolton B. Tilford age 26 of Ely. Tilford was arrested for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Report of an alarm — False alarm.

Report of threats — Reporting party stated that she received a telephone call from an individual who became irate while speaking to her and was threatening to harm her. Officer contacted the caller who denied the allegation. He was advised to stop calling the reporting party.

Report of an arrest — Officer reported that Brandon C. Neibauer age 29 of Ely was arrested for driving suspended and threatening or intimidating a public officer.

Report of a welfare check — The individual was contacted and was fine.

Report of harassment — Reporting party stated that she receiving unwanted phone calls from her ex-boyfriend. She was advised to obtain a harassment order.

Report of a business license violation — Officer contacted the individuals doing business in the City of Ely and they were advised to obtain the proper licensing.

Report of a problem with a subject — Officer received a report of someone chasing deer around shooting at them with a gun. Officer located the individuals who were shooting a BB gun at rabbits and targets. No crime had occurred.

Report of a problem with a subject — Officer contacted the individual who was trespassed from the business establishment.

New bookings — Kolton B. Tilford / Trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $710. Brandon C. Neibauer / Driving suspended and threatening or intimidating a public officer / Bail $30,000. Johnnie Kirkling III / Probation violation / No bail. Judy J. Valdez / Probation violation.

AUG. 20

Report of found drug paraphernalia — Reporting party stated that she had located drug paraphernalia in a gas station restroom. The item was collected and destroyed.

Report of a custody problem — Officer contacted the individuals involved who were in the process of ending their relationship and they were arguing over the custody of their children. Officer spoke to both parties and the situation was resolved.

Report of property damage — Reporting party stated that while operating a vehicle on US 6 a rock hit her windshield causing damage. A report was completed. .

Report of possible child pornography — Officer received a report of an individual having child pornography on his computer. Investigation continues.

Report of a stolen vehicle — Officer reported that a stolen vehicle out of California had been located in the Ely area. The vehicle was abandoned and no suspects were located. The owner was contacted and the vehicle will be returned.

Report of a problem with a subject — Reporting party stated that he contacted his renter about problems that were occurring at the rental property. During his contact with the renter an argument occurred and the renter obtained a firearm and threatened the reporting party. Officer contacted the renter and identified him as Donald D. Skinner Jr. age 56 of Preston. Skinner was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, battery and elderly abuse.

Report of a reckless driver — Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. A warning was issued.

Report of a dog problem — Reporting party stated that a dog at large had killed one of their chickens. Officer contacted the owner of the dog and he was issued a citation for dog at large.

Report of property damage — Reporting party stated that an individual who resides at the reported home had broken a window. Officer reported that no crime had occurred since the suspect resides at the residence

Report of a problem with a subject — Reporting party stated that a friend had borrowed his vehicle and hasn’t returned it. The friend was located and advised to return the vehicle.

Report of a domestic disturbance — Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what the argument was about and how it occurred. The parties were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings — Donald D. Skinner Jr. / Assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, battery, and elderly abuse/ Bail $70,000. James A. Repinec / Ely Justice Court warrant, domestic battery / No bail. David A. Alexander / Probation violation / No bail.

AUG. 21

Report of a custody problem — Reporting party stated that her child was visiting her father and now the father was refusing to return the child. The father was contacted and the child was returned.

Report of a fraud — Reporting party stated that her credit card had been used without her permission. A report was completed.

Report of a domestic disturbance — Officer patrolled the area, but nothing was located.

Report of a subject with a gun — Officer contacted several children who were playing with a air soft gun. No crime had occurred.

Report of a problem with a subject — Reporting party stated that an individual had made threats towards him The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

Report of possible drunk driver — The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

Report of a battery — Reporting party stated that an individual came to her apartment to drop off an item. While he was there he wanted to go inside and she refuse to let him in. The individual then pushed her. A citation for battery will be issued to the individual when located.

Report of an intoxicated pedestrian — Officer contacted the individual and made arraignments for a family member to give him a ride home.

Report of an arrest — Officer reported that Kelly Coker age 32 of Acampo, CA was arrested on a probation violation.

Report of a problem with a subject — Officer reported that he observed an underage individual purchase alcohol at a local event. The individual was identified as Drue T. Ashby age 18 of Ely. He was arrested for minor in consumption of alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol and minor loitering where alcohol is sold. The bartender who served him was issued a citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

New bookings — Kelly Coker / Probation violation / No bail. Drue T. Ashby / Minor in consumption of alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, and minor loitering where alcohol is sold/ Bail $1065. Jesus Everidge / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $2,405.

AUG. 22

Report of an arrest — Officer reported that Christopher Townsend age 25 of Litchfield Park, AZ was arrested for driving suspended operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Report of an arrest — Officer reported that Arnoldo Z. Rodriguez age 34 of Pasco, WA was arrested for basic speed and driving suspended.

Report of a domestic disturbance — Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. During the officers investigation Hazyn T. McGrath age 24 of Ely was arrested for D.U.I. and no valid proof of insurance.

Report of a dog left in a vehicle — The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

Report of debris in the roadway — The item was removed.

Report of a person shooting from a roadway — Officer contacted the individual and reported that no crime had occurred.

Report of a possible drunk driver — The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

Report of a theft — Reporting party stated that someone had stolen the licenses plate off his vehicle. The license plate was located and returned.

Report of dog at large — The dogs were returned to their owner.

Report of an accident — Joan A. Chornaik of St. George, UT was operating a vehicle on US 6 when she struck an Antelope causing damage to her vehicle. An accident report was completed.

Report of a dog left inside a vehicle — The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

Report of an accident — Officer reported that a horse and rider went over the fence at the horse races and that the horse collided with a vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle. The incident was documented.

Report of harassment — Reporting party stated that he is receiving unwanted telephone calls from an individual. Officer is attempting to contact the individual making the phone calls.

Report of a person living in a vacant home — The home was checked and found to be secured. No one was living near or on the property.

Report of suspicious circumstances — Reporting party stated that an individual was moving items out of a local business and left several containers on the sidewalk. Officer is attempting to locate the owner of the items.

Report of an injured deer in the roadway — The area was patrolled, but the deer was not located.

Report of shots fired — The area was patrolled, but nothing was located

Report of juvenile problem — Reporting party stated that their juvenile son had snuck out of their home. The area was patrolled, but the juvenile was not located.

New bookings — Christopher Townsend / Driving suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $1,240. Arnoldo Z. Rodriguez / Basic speed and driving suspended/ Bail $915. Hazyn T. McGrath / D.U.I. and no valid proof of insurance / Bail $1,880.

AUG. 23

Report of a possible drunk driver — The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

Report of a citizen assist — Officer assisted a juvenile who needed a ride home so he didn’t violate curfew. Assistance was provided.

Report of a disturbance — Officer received a report of an individual beating on a door of a business that was closed. Officer contacted the individual and identified him as Beau J. Taylor age 32 of Salt Lake City, Utah. Taylor was arrested for disturbing the peace

Report of an arrest — Officer reported that Omar Velasquez-Martinez age 28 of Ely was arrested for basic speed, illegal U turn and D.U.I. # 1

Report of an intoxicated pedestrian — Officer contacted the individual and advised them to stay out of the roadway.

Report of a dog at large — The dog was contained and taken to the Ely dog pound.

Report of an injured hawk — The reporting party was advised that NDOW would be contacting her to retrieve the bird.

Report of property damage — Reporting party stated that someone had thrown a rock at his vehicle causing damage to the windshield and hood. Investigation continues.

Report of an alarm — False alarm.

Report of a domestic disturbance — Officer patrolled the area, but nothing was located.

Report of a welfare check — Officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine. He requested no assistance.

Report of a barking dog — The area was patrolled, but no barking dog was located.

Report of a fight — The area was patrolled, but no fight was located.

Report of an ATL — The area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

New bookings — Beau J. Taylor / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355. Omar Velasquez-Martinez / Basic speed, illegal U turn and D.U.I. # 1/ Bail $1080. Anthony S. Whitten / Serving time.

AUG. 24

Report of a domestic disturbance — The reporting party claimed her boyfriend, identified as 51 year old Ely resident Lance Burns, had battered her. The investigation revealed Burns used force or violence against his girlfriend, intercepted her when she attempted to call 911, and kept her from attempting to escape. Burns was later arrested, but not before resisting deputies, which resulted in damage to a patrol car.

Report of an intoxicated pedestrian — The reporting party claimed the suspect was sleeping in the roadway. The deputy located the male, who was walking home and no longer in the roadway. The man was warned about being intoxicated in the roadway.

Report of a burglary — The reporting party, a business owner, discovered an unknown subject had broken into his business and stolen several items. The investigation continues.

Report of a juvenile problem — A juvenile had reported ran away from home and was later located by deputies.

Report of fraud — The reporting party discovered several unauthorized charges to his credit card. A report was completed.

Report of a domestic disturbance — Contact was made with the parties involved and it was discovered to be an argument only.

Report of child abuse — A deputy assisted a worker with the Division of Child and Family Service on an alleged report of child abuse. No abuse could be substantiated.

REPORT OF A THEFT:

City - the proprietor of a local motel discovered a past tenant had taken items from the room at checkout. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE:

City - the reporting party requested assistance in retrieving property she had lent to a friend. She was advised the issue was civil, and to handle it as such.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:

City - the area was checked for the suspected vehicle, but it was gone when officers arrived.

New Bookings:

Lance Patrick Burns / Domestic battery, interception of a telecommunication device, false imprisonment, injuring a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest / Bail $18,000

Shaun Richard Baker / Serving time for Ely Justice Court

Robert Hugh Mayo Miller / Bond revocation