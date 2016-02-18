Albert Gale Gledhill, Jr.

By







110 shares

Albert (Al) Gledhill, Jr passed away on February 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada with his son Casey by his side.

Albert (Al) Gledhill was born in Ogden, Utah on June 17, 1942 to Albert Gale (Rusty) Gledhill and Viola (Vi) Fondi. Al graduated from White Pine High School then went into the U.S Navy and served on the U.S.S. Midway for 4 years. After completion of his service, Al married Connie Notz and made his home in Bullhed City, Arizona where he worked for the Mohave Power Plant. Al then moved back to Ely, Nevada, following in his dad and grandfather’s footsteps and went to work for the Historical Nevada Northern Railroad as a Machinist working on #40 and #93 steam engines. Al had an appreciation and enthusiasm for life that never faded, he loved fishing, camping and hunting. His physical presence will surely be missed but his spirit will live on in all the loves he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Gledhilll, his daughter, Holly Gledill (Langlois) Richard of Las Vegas, Nevada, a son Casey Gledhill of Ely, Nevada, one grandson, Ryan Carlile of Texas and a sister, Jolene gardner of Ely, Nevada and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on February 28, 2016 from 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. at the Historical Nevada Northern Railroad in the men’s waiting room.