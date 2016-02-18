Albert Gale Gledhill, Jr.

Albert (Al) Gledhill, Jr passed away on February 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada with his son Casey by his side.
Albert (Al) Gledhill was born in Ogden, Utah on June 17, 1942 to Albert Gale (Rusty) Gledhill and Viola (Vi) Fondi. Al graduated from White Pine High School then went into the U.S Navy and served on the U.S.S. Midway for 4 years. After completion of his service, Al married Connie Notz and made his home in Bullhed City, Arizona where he worked for the Mohave Power Plant. Al then moved back to Ely, Nevada, following in his dad and grandfather’s footsteps and went to work for the Historical Nevada Northern Railroad as a Machinist working on #40 and #93 steam engines. Al had an appreciation and enthusiasm for life that never faded, he loved fishing, camping and hunting. His physical presence will surely be missed but his spirit will live on in all the loves he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Gledhilll, his daughter, Holly Gledill (Langlois) Richard of Las Vegas, Nevada, a son Casey Gledhill of Ely, Nevada, one grandson, Ryan Carlile of Texas and a sister, Jolene gardner of Ely, Nevada and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 28, 2016 from 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. at the Historical Nevada Northern Railroad in the men’s waiting room.
gale was my brother in law and i called him my dad. the best man ever.
He had a great heart and many of the volunteers enjoyed his company. Railroading is a human endeavor and it is sad when one of the characters go. I am glad I got the opportunity to meet Al.
Our prayers and thoughts are with your family at this time. You shall be missed.
I consider myself lucky to have met Al during my tenure working with the Nevada Northern’s RailCamp Program. He was an honest-to-God machinist who will be missed by many, and all who knew him. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
My very heartfelt wishes to you. I certainly loved each of the Gledhill family and have great regard to all they did for me in those great years of my life. I have thought of each of you many times and how much your family was a part of my life. I was lucky to have known each of the family as I did.
gale and I were friends. We played sports together. he helped me work on my folks house. we served in the Navy during the same time period. We met and had a few Liberties together. I will always call him MY FRIEND.. See you again some day.