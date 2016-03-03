Dr. T. Laura Ely, PhD

Laura Ely, born Lara Oxborrow, September 23, 1950 in Elko, passed away on February 11, 2016.
Head of Mental Health at William Bee Ririe Hospital, she spent 10 years furthering her experiences in her career in New Zealand.
Her enthusiasm for perfection in life made Laura a very special being on this earth. Leaving us all at the peak of her career and life, leaving, loving and devoted husband Kym and dearly loved friend of Patricia Taylor, Invercargill, New Zealand.
Funeral Mass for Laura will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 900 East 11th Street, Ely, Nevada 89301 on Saturday, March 12, 2016 at 11:00 a.m..
Condolences to the family and thank you Editor.
Dr. Ely you will be missed. My condolences to the family of Dr. Ely. She was a wonderful woman, a great doctor and an asset to our community. Rest in Peace.
Condolences to family
Dr Ely was a beautiful and caring person. I enjoyed working with her at the clinic. She has certainly left a large void in this community. She will be greatly missed.. To her family and friends hold tight to your memories of Dr Ely as they will comfort you. My deepest sympathies to her family.
She is beautiful in and out.
I was one of her patients here in New Zealand back in 2011. She was a lovely person and so enthusiastic about life. I sought her out a few years back to update her on my life currently (lightyears from when she treated me) and to share with her some good news about my family. I was unable to track her down and learned of her passing today when seeing her ex colleagues in NZ for an unrelated matter. Condolences to her family and friends. She is and will continue to be missed. RIP Dr Ely