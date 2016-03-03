Dr. T. Laura Ely, PhD

By







Laura Ely, born Lara Oxborrow, September 23, 1950 in Elko, passed away on February 11, 2016.

Head of Mental Health at William Bee Ririe Hospital, she spent 10 years furthering her experiences in her career in New Zealand.

Her enthusiasm for perfection in life made Laura a very special being on this earth. Leaving us all at the peak of her career and life, leaving, loving and devoted husband Kym and dearly loved friend of Patricia Taylor, Invercargill, New Zealand.

Funeral Mass for Laura will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 900 East 11th Street, Ely, Nevada 89301 on Saturday, March 12, 2016 at 11:00 a.m..