Frankie Munson

By







5 shares

Frankie Elizabeth Dolan Munson, 99, passed away on March 17, 2016 in Ely. Frankie was born to James Terrance Dolan and Alice Harriet Goodall in Pioche, Nevada on February 16, 1917. She attended schools in Cherry Creek and graduated from White Pine High School.

Frankie will be remembered for her quick wit and sweet personality. She was able to enjoy her 99th birthday with family, friends and neighbors.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Geraghty and son, Guy Geraghty.

Frankie is survived by her husband Glenn Munson; Granddaughter Lisa Baldwin of Alaska; Great Grandchildren Scott and Tasha Baldwin, of Alaska; Brother and Sister-in-law Bob and Janice Thomas of Arizona; her furry friend Susie; nieces and nephews;and many friends.

No services are planned.