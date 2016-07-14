Pat Clayton Riach, 76 of Twin Falls, Idaho died July 8, 2016, at St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center following a short illness.
She was born Aug. 26, 1939 in Clifton, Colo. to Claude and Bessie Baker Clayton. She grew up in Ruth, Nev. and graduated from high school in Ely, Nev. in 1957.
Pat married Clyde Riach in Ely and they welcomed two girls, Kelly in 1962 and Trina in 1963. Pat worked at various banks and also as a bookkeeper over the years and enjoyed shopping and traveling in their RV.
Pat was preceded in death by her father Claude and her grandson, Ryan Coates. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clyde, daughter Kelly (Gene) Harrington of Forsyth, Mont., grandchildren Toni (Matt) Potts, Scott Harrington, Heidi Boschee and Brad Coates; daughter Trina (Jim) Hallgarth of Dillsboro, Ind., grandchildren Kyle Hallgarth, and Kortney (Chris) Bennett. She is also survived by her mother Bessie Clayton of Twin Falls, Idaho, sisters Joan Buchanan of Tustin, Calif., Nancy Garrick of Yuma, Ariz. and Beverly Burke of Twin Falls, Idaho. Pat had 16 great grandkids and one due in August.
At Pat’s request, cremation took place under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls, Idaho, and no services are planned. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Patty was my classmate. I have enjoyed her posts on Facebook sharing pictures of her family. I will truly miss her. Condolences to Clyde and all the family. RIP Patty.
Kelly, I was sorry to hear of the pasding of your mom, deepest sympathy to uand your little sister and the rest of the family, time. Sure has flown since Scared Heart Catholic School huh, any how best Regard Tina fields ( Loveridge)
Pat was such a wonderful, loyal friend. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace.
We recently was surprised to learn that Pat had passed away. We remember her so well. She was my bookkeeper and time has passed so fast that we did not keep in contact. For this we are sorry not to keep up with her whereabouts.
We are sorry to hear of her passing. Our prayers for Clyde and his family. We were reading the Ely newspaper and learned of her death. Quite shocking to hear the news.
Friends & boss-
Bill
Hello,
I am sorry to hear of Pat Riach’s passing. I recently discovered that my birth father was David Riach whose family lived in the company town in McGill in the 1940’s and 50’s. I believe he had a brother name Tom and his father was also Tom and they worked in the mine. If you happen to have any knowledge of my father or other relatives, I would be so very grateful if you would get in touch with me. Thank you so much.