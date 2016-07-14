By







0 shares

Pat Clayton Riach, 76 of Twin Falls, Idaho died July 8, 2016, at St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center following a short illness.

She was born Aug. 26, 1939 in Clifton, Colo. to Claude and Bessie Baker Clayton. She grew up in Ruth, Nev. and graduated from high school in Ely, Nev. in 1957.

Pat married Clyde Riach in Ely and they welcomed two girls, Kelly in 1962 and Trina in 1963. Pat worked at various banks and also as a bookkeeper over the years and enjoyed shopping and traveling in their RV.

Pat was preceded in death by her father Claude and her grandson, Ryan Coates. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clyde, daughter Kelly (Gene) Harrington of Forsyth, Mont., grandchildren Toni (Matt) Potts, Scott Harrington, Heidi Boschee and Brad Coates; daughter Trina (Jim) Hallgarth of Dillsboro, Ind., grandchildren Kyle Hallgarth, and Kortney (Chris) Bennett. She is also survived by her mother Bessie Clayton of Twin Falls, Idaho, sisters Joan Buchanan of Tustin, Calif., Nancy Garrick of Yuma, Ariz. and Beverly Burke of Twin Falls, Idaho. Pat had 16 great grandkids and one due in August.

At Pat’s request, cremation took place under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls, Idaho, and no services are planned. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.