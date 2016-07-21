Ruth Doutre Thorpe passed away on July 8, 2016, at the home of her daughter, Karen Jensen, in Houston, Texas.
Ruth was born on April 23, 1922 on the Doutre Ranch in Spring Valley to Steven and Alburtson Renfroe Doutre. Ruth was the youngest and only daughter of six children.
Ruth graduated from White Pine High School in 1938. She married Dean Thorpe on Oct. 6, 1940 in the Logan Temple.
She is survived by their three daughters; Dee Petersen (Jim), Karen Jensen (Max) and Donna Kock (Tad); along with 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Randy “Dean” Thorpe, granddaughter, Debbi Bush Bicknell and all of her brothers; Ray, Joe, Elmer, Clarence and Jean Doutre.
Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings during her life. She spent her life in Ely and for many years she was a librarian at the White Pine County Library. She retired from the library in 1973.
She and Dean then became snowbirds spending many winters in Arizona and traveling in their motor home, crossing the United Stated several times. She loved Nevada and whenever the family got together (in Ely on the 4th of July or in Texas), she always insisted they sing the state song “Home Means Nevada”.
She also loved to Line Dance and taught all her grandchildren how to Line Dance and also how to do the Chicken Dance.
Funeral services were held in Houston, Texas on July 11 and in Logan, Utah on July 14. She was buried in Logan, Utah in the family plot.
Ruth was a mentor and friend when we worked at the White Pine County Library in the 1970’s. She was always kind and generous and so much fun! She and Dean are probably travelling the heavenly highways and seeing all sorts of wonderful sites.
Thanks for your very sweet comments, Val Marie, mom talked about you often, Dee
Dear Dee and Jim: Sorry to hear that you lost your lovely and talented mother. She was a wonderful lady in the true sense of the word “lady” and a joy to be around and Dee certainly got her good nature from her mother. The world is a better place because of Ruth and I sympathize that you had to lose her. God saw his need to have her back in his fold so I guess you all will have to accept that and move on as we all do when we lose a parent, child, etc. Just know that you have many friends in Ely that care about you and are praying for you at this time of your loss. Mart
So sorry to see this obituary. She was my mom’s (Maxine) best friend and sorority sister in Beta Sigma Phi. Condolences to you all.
Hi Dee, you probably won’t remember me, your cousin. Joy Doutre Seals. Last time I saw you and Karen was when we were about 7-8, my mom and Aunt Ruth took us to Salt Lake City. Somewhere I have pictures of that visit. We lived in Reno when I was growing up, lost all touch with my family on my father’s (Clarence) side. My husband and I were motorhoming many years ago and went through Ely, look Aunt Ruth up in the phone book but she wasn’t there and I didn’t know your married name, we were driving through, sorry we missed her. Hope all’s well with your family, sorry we all lost touch. Joy
HI Joy, i was very excited to see your message, i have been looking for you for years, Please contact me. My last name is Petersen and my address is 2099 Appaloosa Rd – Henderson, NV 89002.
Ruth was my aunt and I was honored to receive her middle name when I was born. My father credits her for saving his life when he was a young boy as he was hanging by his neck on a tree branch and she barley being able to talk ran and got help. I was glad that I got to meet her the few times that I did and read about the life that she had. I am also so grateful that she is in heaven with her beloved husband and her other siblings.