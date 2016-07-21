By







Ruth Doutre Thorpe passed away on July 8, 2016, at the home of her daughter, Karen Jensen, in Houston, Texas.

Ruth was born on April 23, 1922 on the Doutre Ranch in Spring Valley to Steven and Alburtson Renfroe Doutre. Ruth was the youngest and only daughter of six children.

Ruth graduated from White Pine High School in 1938. She married Dean Thorpe on Oct. 6, 1940 in the Logan Temple.

She is survived by their three daughters; Dee Petersen (Jim), Karen Jensen (Max) and Donna Kock (Tad); along with 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Randy “Dean” Thorpe, granddaughter, Debbi Bush Bicknell and all of her brothers; Ray, Joe, Elmer, Clarence and Jean Doutre.

Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings during her life. She spent her life in Ely and for many years she was a librarian at the White Pine County Library. She retired from the library in 1973.

She and Dean then became snowbirds spending many winters in Arizona and traveling in their motor home, crossing the United Stated several times. She loved Nevada and whenever the family got together (in Ely on the 4th of July or in Texas), she always insisted they sing the state song “Home Means Nevada”.

She also loved to Line Dance and taught all her grandchildren how to Line Dance and also how to do the Chicken Dance.

Funeral services were held in Houston, Texas on July 11 and in Logan, Utah on July 14. She was buried in Logan, Utah in the family plot.