Harry Keough

Harry Eugene Keough, 72, passed away August 11, 2016 in Boise, Idaho.

He was born a leap year baby. February 29, 1944.

He lived in Phoenix, Ariz. then moved to Ely, Nev. in 1947.

He attended White Pine High School and graduated in 1962.

As a young boy, Harry was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and developed a love for planes as well as interest in the military. In 1962 he joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served until 1966. During his tour of duty, he served in Okinawa, Japan receiving numerous honors. While stationed in Lemoore, Calif., he met his wife of 30 years, Susan Keough. They were married from 1967 to 1997.

Harry worked as a field engineer for Mt. Wheeler Power for several years. Harry loved to collect and listen to music. As a music savant, he could name the artist, title and year of every song he heard.

Harry never met a stranger and was loved by many. He spent his life doting on his daughters, who he loved more than anything. He will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Mavis Keough Ford of Nampa, Idaho; daughters Julie (Greg) McMurray of Las Vegas, Nev., Jennifer Keough (Matthew Dyches) of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Linda Jensen, brother in law, Ted Jensen of Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren Cara Feador of Eugene, Ore. and Jake Feador of Las Vegas, Nev.

A brief committal service with military honors will be held at the Ely City Cemetery on Sept. 10, 2016 at 3 p.m.

“The plans are man’s. The odds are God’s.”