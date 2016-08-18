Harry Keough

Harry Eugene Keough, 72, passed away August 11, 2016 in Boise, Idaho.
He was born a leap year baby. February 29, 1944.
He lived in Phoenix, Ariz. then moved to Ely, Nev. in 1947.
He attended White Pine High School and graduated in 1962.
As a young boy, Harry was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and developed a love for planes as well as interest in the military. In 1962 he joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served until 1966. During his tour of duty, he served in Okinawa, Japan receiving numerous honors. While stationed in Lemoore, Calif., he met his wife of 30 years, Susan Keough. They were married from 1967 to 1997.
Harry worked as a field engineer for Mt. Wheeler Power for several years. Harry loved to collect and listen to music. As a music savant, he could name the artist, title and year of every song he heard.
Harry never met a stranger and was loved by many. He spent his life doting on his daughters, who he loved more than anything. He will be missed beyond measure.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Mavis Keough Ford of Nampa, Idaho; daughters Julie (Greg) McMurray of Las Vegas, Nev., Jennifer Keough (Matthew Dyches) of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Linda Jensen, brother in law, Ted Jensen of Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren Cara Feador of Eugene, Ore. and Jake Feador of Las Vegas, Nev.
A brief committal service with military honors will be held at the Ely City Cemetery on Sept. 10, 2016 at 3 p.m.
“The plans are man’s. The odds are God’s.”
I am sorry to hear of Harrys passing. Thoughts to his family.
I was Harry’s teacher many years ago…grade 8…Ely Grade School
Rest well, classmate
He was one of the sweetest and kindest boys I ever had the privilege of going to high school with. RIP brother.
Reading this obituary brings back memories of Ruth. Gathering pine nuts too early and boiling them in a tub, throwing rocks off the dump and the fun young boys could have. We went through the Ruth School and then WPHS together. RIP Harry.
Julie and Jennifer I am so sorry for your loss he was one of the greatest dads I never got to meet while going to school with you my heart and prayers go out to you in your time of Sorrow love you both Tammy Harvey
Harry will certainly be missed by his family and friends. He was one of the few friends I had in school from Ruth to graduation in 1962. When I moved back to Ely in 1995 we reconnected. He was going thru a bad time in his life and I tried to be there for him. R I P my friend
Harry was my friend and fellow Marine. We were stationed together at MCB 29 Palms for a year and a half. We would leave on Friday night and go across the desert to Phoenix where we would stay at his aunt and uncles place. He loved music and especially Gun Fighter songs by Marty Robbins. He also had an album
of Hoyt Axton music. We re-connected after many years via telephone. I would call him every few weeks and we would have a nice chat about our time together in the Marines. Rest in Peace Marine.