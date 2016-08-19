City to take proposals for marijuana dispensary

The Ely City Council approved a draft medical marijuana dispensary request for proposals at their Aug. 11 meeting. The issue, which had been discussed at an earlier meeting, was passed unanimously (5-0) with no discussion.
The proposal states that due to the remote location of Ely, its residents who have medical marijuana recommendations from their doctors must travel to either Clark or Washoe counties in order to purchase their medicine or grow their own. The city of Ely, it says, is looking for a company to open a facility in the city with the goals of reducing the number of people traveling outside the city and White Pine County, reduce and eliminate individuals growing their own weed for personal use and potentially removing excess marijuana from the market that may otherwise fall into the hands of non-medical users, and allowing those that live in the extended rural areas to access their medicine in Ely, a more central location.
The city will make Request for Proposal packets available beginning Aug. 15 and the deadline to file the application will be on Nov. 18. On Dec. 18, the proposals will be presented to the city council for consideration and the possible awarding of a business license. All dates are subject to change at the discretion of the city.
“Due to its central location we believe a marijuana dispensary will benefit not just the citizens of White Pine County, but citizens in neighboring counties, including, but not limited to Lincoln, Nye, Eureka, and Elko Counties,” the draft proposal reads. “No state permits were applied for to place a dispensary in the City of Ely, so as part of this RFQ the awarding company would be required to obtain, at their own expense, the necessary state licenses to operate a dispensary in the City of Ely.”
The draft states its intent as being able to hire a qualified professional marijuana dispensary company to operate a legal dispensary in Ely.
Interested companies will be required to meet all of the following requirements:
a) Demonstrated experience in the sale of medical marijuana to individuals carrying a state approved medical marijuana card.
b) Demonstrated experience in maintaining a secured building to prevent theft of medical marijuana.
c) Demonstrated experience with and knowledge of all state and federal laws pertaining in any way to the sale of medical marijuana in its various forms, including, but not limited to, packaging, weighing, measuring and preparation of medical marijuana.
d) Provide three copies of the owner’s resume as it pertains to operating a medical marijuana facility, a confidential list of suppliers, if the medical marijuana is supplied by a business not owned and operated by the applicant, a business plan for the operation, including, but not limited to, placement of the facility within the city of Ely, security measures, general business model that will be utilized and photographs of the exterior and interior of each location currently operated by the applicant.
The council will then evaluate each application based on responsiveness, comprehension, and quality of the response to the RFP; the experience and qualifications of the firm and its partners/employees, especially with respect to operating a safe and secure medical marijuana dispensary.
The city may request that proposers provide presentations to the council and/or conduct interviews with firms selected by the city administrator.
Once a firm is decided upon by the council, a city ordinance dictating the terms of sales and the operation of the dispensary, will also be brought to the council for approval.
In November, Nevada voters will go to the polls to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana (Question 2). City Attorney Chuck Odgers, who wrote the draft RFP, said the issue of sales of recreational marijuana has not yet been discussed by the council, but that he will be presenting a draft ordinance to them prior to the November election so that the city will be prepared should the initiative pass.
look at colorado pot laws more crime , ods thief do you want pot.
yeah, because that state truble . and bad things are you volkswagunbus.
60s .
Grow up. There is not more crime because of legalization. It has helped more people than not.
I don’t know what “ods thief do you want pot” is supposed to mean but
“According to statistics compiled by the DPA, in the first 11 months of 2014, the rate of violent crime fell 2.2 percent compared with the same period in 2013. In the same time frame, burglaries in Colorado’s capital, Denver, decreased by 9.5 percent and overall property crime decreased by 8.9 percent.
Further, arrests for marijuana possession have continually dropped since 2010 and are now down roughly 84 percent.”
The crime will exist if there is or isn’t a ban on Marijuana. Now income on the other hand will never increase unless you bring in legalization. The money that can come in will be unbelievable. It wont be illegal forever. So just accept that it is nothing that you can change. There will be legalization and it will happen soon. Look at the Alcohol Prohibition and how long that lasted. Its still legal to this day…
For all of you hiding behind the medical front and responding with ‘high’ praise for pot, there is a vast difference between a prohibition and state-sponsored promotion.
Ignore the common gateway tendencies and recent LA skid row bad pot emergency disasters, demand the ‘freedom’ to do whatever makes your rear end itch, try to make money at it, make it as pervasive and as available as possible like some silly fever dream in a Cheech and Chong movie, and you still won’t change the basic things: the crap stinks, makes people at least temporarily stupid, stays in your system longer than alcohol, and gets in the way of urban and industrial safety.
Do you want a job and a life in which you are capable of responsible activity – or do you want lethargy, bad breath, lung disease, skunky clothing, and a perpetual contradiction to safe self-transport (and therefore most forms of employment)?
Funny we don’t simply provide it through drug stores since it is ‘medicinal’. But medical concerns aside, pot’s just peachy until you wake up, grow up, and realize that it isn’t a (rewarding) ‘lifestyle’ – it’s actually a disconnect from both responsibility and reality. And if you smoke pot anywhere near me, do I have a right to NOT EXPERIENCE IT? Funny, there isn’t such a thing as second hand drinking.
So, make your choices. But don’t try to tell me it’s great – and don’t try to tell me we should be openly surrounded by it because you happen to have a penchant for it unless you are also willing to accept serious rules and regulations that come with the responsible and consistent legalization of things (that’s right, like with alcohol). Not easy access head shops paying lip service to laws while promoting a ‘sub culture’. And this might be a challenging concept, but some things aren’t worth the (tax) revenue in the long run (you might try at least a little dull thinking beyond your nose, even if it has gone dead from all the pot).
In the meantime, ‘your clothes smell, stoner’. No, seriously. you’re too close to it and it’s rank. Shower lately? You smell a little like a vagrant that was wrestling in sagebrush with a sick squirrel. Did I upset your delicate sensibilities? Hard for me to care while you’re blowing skunk weed in my face and pushing the sale of it to pad your wallet under the guise of cultural gain ‘for the children’.
Marijuana being a gateway to harder drugs is actually a misnomer that never had any proof behind it. There are really so many dumb misleading statement in your post it makes me weary. Plenty of successful people enjoy pot from tome to time. If it’s not your thing thats fine because trust me, no one’s gonna want to smoke pot around you
Sorry, Gregor – 2012 article citing a Yale study: “Marijuana may really be gateway drug… The study found that, among both men and women, those who had used marijuana were 2.5 times more likely than those their age who abstained to later dabble in prescription drugs.” Is Yale typically inclined to misnomers, or was that not one of the misnomers you were referring to?
Oh but wait, here’s another citing a Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago study from 2014: “There have been a growing number of studies that suggest that marijuana use in emerging adults is associated with differences in brain structure and cognitive abilities,” said Gruber, also the director of Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Core at McLean Hospital outside Boston. “I’m not saying (pot smoking) is analogous to shooting heroin or cocaine, but it’s also not quite the benign substance people thought it was…”
Further “…Responding to a study that found a decline in IQ points among people who used marijuana regularly, (the director) of the National Institutes of Health, said recently that people should be more aware of these potential brain impacts.”
I’ll let you track these down, they’re not difficult articles to locate – assuming normal brain structure.
You are mixing causation and correlation up, just because some individuals are looking for the biggest high and are killing themselves with harsh chemicals like meth and happen to smoke marijuana between tweaking doesn’t mean that individuals who seek marijuana will later seek stronger drugs. There have been many studies that prove that marijuana, while not flawless, is healthier that alcohol and tobacco, so if someone chooses this as their form of relaxation as opposed to killing their liver, I say let them have it, since the laws are that they can’t smoke in public or operate machinery under the influence (same laws as alcohol) it’s their business.
The reason it is being legalized is BECAUSE it has been studied and has been found to not impair you more than alcohol and not be worse for your lungs than tobacco. Other drugs can have the polices attention more when it’s legal, and honestly I know a few people who turned to harder drugs simply because they figured, “what the hell, it’s all illegal anyways, right?” but now that they can get high without the harder drugs they have been to rehab to help them get off the chemicals that were killing them.
Any medical issues you may have heard of with kids getting marijuana is due to irresponsible parents whose kids probably got into their liquor cabinet in the past too (it’s not that hard to lock a substance up, really, just be responsible). Honestly, there are just as many studies for as there are against, but there was hype for anti-vaccination too for years after proof came out that the doctor who released the research had falsified the data and now we have babies exposed to disease because people believe in studies that aren’t complete. Regardless, common sense tells us that we live in America and you don’t have to buy it if you don’t want to.
The smell of a bigot is worse than the smell of weed anyday
And so by your definition mothers against drunk driving are bigots
By your definition critics or editorialists of anything (that you enjoy) are conveniently stamped ‘bigot’.
And by your own grubby volition you are inclined to immediately level the worst available charge at any inconvenient opinion or observation.
But don’t stop there, Nancy – go ahead and paint concerned citizens and the victims of drug abuse as Nazi’s.
And I suppose that Jeffrey Dahmer was simply misunderstood for make poor lifestyle choices (if memory serves, he smoked pot, by the way)?
Real bigots are where you find them, and clearly you are spontaneously prejudiced against anything that remotely gets in the way of your particular ‘lifestyle choices’.
But thanks for proving it out: weed clearly dulls the cognitive process, particularly in a juvenile mind.
I’d like to meet Wheeler. I can’t tell if this is trolling or this person is really this clueless. I’m taking screenshots because it’s hilarious either way.
Nice try, Glen. When Hillary is challenged she does that, too – laughs as if the question and whoever asking are just all so crazy funny.
In the meantime, the mere hint of a local medical pot dispensary and the stoners immediately come out of the woodwork heralding the glorious wonders of pot. They can hardly contain themselves. Then (amusingly), in the face of a little creative criticism some of them get absolutely ‘baked’ with self-righteous anger.
No trolling, here, Glen – apparently just drawing out the (pot) zealots.
Wheeler. Let me proffer you a scenario. Someone gets home at the end of a long day and smokes half a bowl of pot, has a couple beers, talks with his friends or gf, and knocks out for the night. Goes to work the next day and so on. Not 24/7. Maybe hitting 3-4 times a week. Maybe taking months off. If he’s got kids, then maybe doing it 5-10 times a year. Are you ok with that? Have you ever smoked marijuana? If you have NO friends that have ever smoked then in my mind and the minds of many others, you are very very stunted and scared as a human being.
I get it – ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.
Internet: ‘Long-term marijuana use has been linked to a variety of health and mental health concerns’. Recommend you drop the pipe more often and do a little research. In the meantime, given your story: “Hitting 3-4 times a week… Goes to work the next day and so on”, let me ‘proffer’ YOU a scenario… ‘Pot smoker jeopardizes career due to safety concerns on the job’.
Ironically (to your parting shot), paranoia is a classic effect of cannabis – with brain ‘stunting’ evident in young users (find a few medical journals).
I’ve got plenty of friends, Jack. Most of them simply have their priorities in order. But good luck with it.