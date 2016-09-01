Maria Elena Kalleres

By







340 shares

Marie was born to Thomas George Kalleres and Juanita Reyes Kalleres, the fourth of six children.

She passed away at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely, Nev., Aug. 30, 2016 from Parkinson’s disease.

Marie was educated in the Ruth and White Pine County schools. She worked as a law clerk for the District Attorney’s office and Judge Hoyt for 35 years. Marie was a devout Catholic and believed strongly in the power of prayer and the goodness of the church.

Marie was always a spiffy dresser. The shoes and clothes in her closet was a sight to see.

Marie was very proud of her Mexican and Greek heritage. She was a great cook and loved to make ethnic dishes and passed her recipes to her sisters in law.

She is going to be missed by all her family, especially by her brother, David and Richard, who were always by her side.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and brothers George and Chris (Keecho).

She is survived by brothers; Tom (Claudia) and family in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mike (Madeline) and family in Ely, Nev., David, sister-in-law Carol (George) and family in Carson City, Nev., and long time companion, Richard Marquez.

Rosary will be Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Mountain Vista Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burial will be Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Ely City Cemetery.

“May Her Memory Be Eternal”