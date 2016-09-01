Maria Elena Kalleres

Marie was born to Thomas George Kalleres and Juanita Reyes Kalleres, the fourth of six children.
She passed away at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely, Nev., Aug. 30, 2016 from Parkinson’s disease.
Marie was educated in the Ruth and White Pine County schools. She worked as a law clerk for the District Attorney’s office and Judge Hoyt for 35 years. Marie was a devout Catholic and believed strongly in the power of prayer and the goodness of the church.
Marie was always a spiffy dresser. The shoes and clothes in her closet was a sight to see.
Marie was very proud of her Mexican and Greek heritage. She was a great cook and loved to make ethnic dishes and passed her recipes to her sisters in law.
She is going to be missed by all her family, especially by her brother, David and Richard, who were always by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and brothers George and Chris (Keecho).
She is survived by brothers; Tom (Claudia) and family in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mike (Madeline) and family in Ely, Nev., David, sister-in-law Carol (George) and family in Carson City, Nev., and long time companion, Richard Marquez.
Rosary will be Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Mountain Vista Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Burial will be Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Ely City Cemetery.
“May Her Memory Be Eternal”
She was a wonderful women and friend she will be missed my prayers are with the family.
So sorry to hear this very sad news. Marie was such a special person loved by so many. Our condolences and prayers for the family and for Richard M. She will be greatly missed.
I am sorry to hear. May she dance in heaven. Thoughts and prayers to the family
My prayers go out to her family members. She was such a beautiful person
Marie was a special and wonderful lady! She’s always been an important part of my life. I was so blessed to know her! I thank God she is at peace! Love and miss you Marie! ❤️
My heartfelt condolences to the Kalleras family and to her lifelong companion Richard..
Rest In Peace beautiful angel,Marie..
I remember Marie singing a song to me when I was young. I thought it was her song because she sounded so good.
Marie was my Mother’s cousin. My Mother (Rosalie) always talked about all the fun they had together growing up.
We wish that we could have visited.
When the news reached us, we were saddened. My Mother, in tears. We were blessed to have known her in this lifetime. For now, until we meet again, she is with her parents.
Our hearts go out to the family.
My friend and classmate…Your journey on this earth may be over, but your smile and kindness will stay in my heart when I think of you. My condolences to Richard and your family.
My dear friend Marie….she will be missed. One of my few Weight Watcher pals, as well as a fellow parishioner at Sacred Heart Church. I know you are at home in God’s house. Condolences to your family and friends.
I will miss Marie. She was a very sweet lady and extremely interesting to talk to. May she fly with the Angels.
Rest in peace Marie. I always saw you on my infrequent trips to Ely.
I will miss Marie so much. She was an absolute joy to all who knew her. She was a very special friend. So sorry for her family and loved ones. You are all in my thoughts.
Our friendship went back to high school! What a dear friend she was. Beautiful inside and out! Love and prayers to the family.
RIP my dear, beautiful friend…my heart is broken. I’m so thankful to have had you in my life and will carry you in my heart forever. Condolences to Richard and the family you left behind.
Rest well, sweet Marie. I always looked up to you – you were kind, profession, beautiful and so much more. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with so many. Judge Hoyt would have been lost without you! You remain in my heart always – I wanted to grow up to be like you – I hope I’ve been half as good as you.
With love and respect,
Tracie Douglas
Maria has certainly earned her crown. My sincere condolences to her families and Richard as recall knowing and loving her with a smile at the thought of her kindness, thoughtfulness and goodness in so many ways.
Here was one of the finest lady’s I have ever known. Maria was so kind every time I talked with her. I will miss you so much. All my prayers to her family.
nosavia lo susedido no lo puedo cre er maria fue y sera mi major amiga donde quiera que este ella estara en mi corason y aora con la otra familia en el sielo desde ai nosve ricardo se que la estranas mucho por tantos anos de conpanera tedoi el pesame a ti ya sus ermanos davi soi maria mejia