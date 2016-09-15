Dean Stubbs, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on Sept. 11, 2016. His family will miss him more than words can express.
Dean was born in New York state in 1929, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree, including a Master’s in Educational Administration from SUNY Fredonia.
He spent six years as a teacher in McGill, and was then principal in East Ely for 29 years. Beloved and respected by his students and teachers, Dean loved his job and inspired many young people to achieve their dreams through education.
He was also committed to the greater good of his community, encouraging and guiding his students to complete community projects such as raising money for the first county-wide 911 system, the jaws of life for Ely’s emergency medical team, the relocation of the Cherry Creek Depot to the White Pine County Museum, and many others.
In his spare hours he was a talented builder, contractor and electrician, and he built several homes and other structures in Ely. He served for many years on the William B. Ririe Hospital Board, the Mt. Wheeler Power Board, and the Deseret Power Board.
Dean strongly believed in helping others. In his quiet and capable way, he was always willing to plow driveways in the winter, use his backhoe to help homeowners and friends with projects, build additions to Magic Carpet Pre-School where he was a fixture with the kids, and using his natural handyman talents to help people fix anything and everything. There was very little he could not do.
Dean is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean; his daughter, Donna Mumford and her husband Dr. Lawrence Mumford of Laguna Niguel, Calif; his granddaughter Rebecca Jean Hand of Nyack, N.Y, her husband Bill Hand, and his great-granddaughter Dinah Michelle Hand; and his twin sister, Jean DeBrine of Rochester, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held in Ely in October. A notice will be published with the date. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the White Pine County High School Scholarship Fund.
We love and miss you and will never forget you.
Dean was my 7th grade teacher in McGill, what a great man. My prayers to the family.
Thank you so much Brady, Donna Stubbs Mumford
My thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Stubbs and Donna and all of their family. Mr Stubbs was an awesome teacher to many . R.I.P. Sir.
Thank you Judy, I know he would appreciate that. Donna Stubbs Mumford
“Mr. Stubbs” and his wife Jean (“Mrs. Stubbs”), as we called them were two of my most wonderful teachers. Thanks to their guidance and that of other excellent teachers at McGill Grade, I have become a lifelong learner.
Thank you Terri, my Mom said you were one of her all time favorite students. Donna Stubbs Mumford
he was a kind man and a very good principal. All three of my sons were in east Ely grade and really liked him. Prayers to Mrs. Stubbs and family.
Thank you from our family. Donna Stubbs Mumford
My lifelong teacher, mentor and friend. Mr. Stubbs helped more people from behind the curtains and most never even knew the help was from him. His name will live forever in the hearts of his family, students and friends. I think of him everyday, he built an addition on my house in 1998 and I almost hated to see it finished because I looked forward to our daily visits while he was there.
Shane,What a lovely message, thank you so much. My Mom especially appreciated your thoughts. Thanks for sharing: Dad’s memorial service will be Sunday, Oct 23 at 2 pm. Donna Stubbs Mumford
I was lucky enough to have Mr Stubbs as my 7th grade teacher in McGill. He was a wonderful teacher, and I have always admired him greatly. Such a sad loss for White Pine County. Praying for Mrs. Stubbs, and Donna during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Thank you Beverly, Dad would appreciate your comments so much, as do my Mom and me. Donna Stubbs Mumford
I’ve known Dean since I was about 8 years old. They lived in Salt Lake for a short period of time We got to know them here, then they moved to Nevada. I would go and visit frequently. Donna, his daughter was a longtime friend. I always admired the Dean. I know he’ll be missed. Even though I haven’t seen him for years it feels like a great loss. I pray for comfort for Donna and Jean. It hasn’t been long since their last sorrow. RIP Dean
Thank you dear Lisa, Donna
I only knew Mr. Stubbs when he was the Principal and found him very helpful and attentive to the concerns of students, parents, and teachers alike. Our families sincere condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are joining yours at the time as our whole community has lost a wonderful humanitarian, leader, and mentor to many as God has taken him back into his fold.
Thank you Martha for your lovely and inspiring comments. We so appreciate them. Donna Stubbs Mumford
Mr Stubbs was a grade school teacher I had in McGill longer ago than I care to mention and I would have to consider him in my top 5 kindest men I ever knew.
Dear Dave, thank you so much, what a wonderful comment. It means a lot to us. Donna (Stubbs) Mumford
Jean: Dean and you were such an important part of my life when I lived in Ely. I so loved having the two of you as my landlords. Dean was such a special person and always looked out for me. My heart aches. I love you both dearly. All my best to you and your family.
Dear Carla, my parents felt the same way about you. Thank you so much, Donna (Stubbs) Mumford
Dear Donna,
Your father was an exceptional educator and administrator. My father John always respected and admired him and your mother. I was already out of school when he came to teach but I know he was very firm, sincere, and honest in his profession; something sadly missing in most schools today. Mary Ann and my prayers are with you.
Dear Geph, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts, we really appreciate hearing from you. Donna
Mr. Stubbs was a wonderful teacher. I had him in McGill and have thought of him through the years. My thoughts and prayers to the family. A very fine man. Linda Gregersen
Thanks so much Linda, for your very special comments; he would be so touched. Donna Stubbs Mumford
Jean (Mrs. Stubbs) and Dean (Mr. Stubbs) taught me in 4th and 7th grades. I am grateful for having been their student since they brought so much to me and gave our class so much of themselves. true examples and educators. What a wonderful memory I have of the both of them …. Thank you, Mrs. Stubbs. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lyal Davidson
Grew up around all of you, and have fond memories of your past contributions to the great individuals of McGill.
Mr. Stubbs was the principal at East Ely during my 4th-8th grade years. He was a great school leader. My deepest condolences to the family and the community.
Dean Stubbs was a friend to the Thiele family for as long as I can remember. He poured a concrete basketball court for me in our backyard free of charge, took my father and I out cutting firewood countless times, and he helped my father and I complete many woodworking projects with his wealth of knowledge and abundant woodworking tools. In addition to his willingness to help others and being one of the most technically skilled people I have ever known, Dean was a genuinely good person. I will always remember him with his powerful old truck, his pipe and his great sense of humor. Thank you for everything, Dean.
I learned oder Dean’s only a few minutes ago on this Christmas day. Dean was without a doubt one of the absolute finest educator and man I have ever known. He always put the needs of children first and dedicated most of his life to educating children and making the Ely community the best. I am so very sad to learn of his passing and I will remember Dean’s kindness, compassion for education, and dedication to his wife, family and community. Rest in peace my friend knowing you have touched the lives of so many people with positive grace.