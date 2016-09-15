By







Dean Stubbs, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on Sept. 11, 2016. His family will miss him more than words can express.

Dean was born in New York state in 1929, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree, including a Master’s in Educational Administration from SUNY Fredonia.

He spent six years as a teacher in McGill, and was then principal in East Ely for 29 years. Beloved and respected by his students and teachers, Dean loved his job and inspired many young people to achieve their dreams through education.

He was also committed to the greater good of his community, encouraging and guiding his students to complete community projects such as raising money for the first county-wide 911 system, the jaws of life for Ely’s emergency medical team, the relocation of the Cherry Creek Depot to the White Pine County Museum, and many others.

In his spare hours he was a talented builder, contractor and electrician, and he built several homes and other structures in Ely. He served for many years on the William B. Ririe Hospital Board, the Mt. Wheeler Power Board, and the Deseret Power Board.

Dean strongly believed in helping others. In his quiet and capable way, he was always willing to plow driveways in the winter, use his backhoe to help homeowners and friends with projects, build additions to Magic Carpet Pre-School where he was a fixture with the kids, and using his natural handyman talents to help people fix anything and everything. There was very little he could not do.

Dean is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean; his daughter, Donna Mumford and her husband Dr. Lawrence Mumford of Laguna Niguel, Calif; his granddaughter Rebecca Jean Hand of Nyack, N.Y, her husband Bill Hand, and his great-granddaughter Dinah Michelle Hand; and his twin sister, Jean DeBrine of Rochester, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held in Ely in October. A notice will be published with the date. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the White Pine County High School Scholarship Fund.

We love and miss you and will never forget you.