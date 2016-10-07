We want your news

Calling all photographers in White Pine County. We want your pictures and community news.
Email us your photo of an event with information to Kay Lynn Roberts-McMurray at ElyTimes.Kay@gmail.com.
If you see a fire, an accident or a news event, send it to us. If you are at a community event or on a great back-road trip and shoot a great picture of the White Pine landscape or bag a big deer on a hunting trip that you’d like to share with the town, send it to us.
Weddings, reunions, births, anniversaries are especially appreciated. We’re your newspaper.
Thank you,
Kay
Our company is incorporated in Nevada and we plan to do our rocket testing in the state.
We have just started a crowdfunding campaign.
http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/a-new-life-out-there-space-community
If you would like to interview our CEO, please feel free to ask. Thank you.