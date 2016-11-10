By







Bernice Apodaca of Ely, Nevada passed away November 6, 2016 in Ely, NV. She was born to Louie and Tessie McQueen in Ely, NV.

Bernice lived her entire life in her beloved Ely, Nevada where she was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, donated over 4000 hours since 2003 to the William Bee Ririe Hospital’s “Pink Ladies” guild, and was a member of the Ely Elks Lodge #1469. She spent time as a book keeper for the American Legion Post #3 and the Our Lady of the Snows Guild. Bernice had a fun loving and humerus personality, her friends and family regarded her as being a very funny lady. She enjoyed long rides around the Ely area and spending time with her beloved animals. Above all, Bernice loved and adored her family. She will be greatly missed.

Bernice is survived by her long time friend Frank Latta; children Diana (Art) Buckner, Victoria (Frank) Lujan, Ron (Lottie) Apodaca, Charlene (Bernie) Salazar and Georgia (Leroy) Valdez; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents; husband George Apodaca; two sons Anthony and Georgie; sister Leona Miner and two brothers Roy McQueen and Leo McQueen.

Recitation of the Rosary and Holy Mass will be held Saturday, November, 12, 2016 at 10:30 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church; 900 E. 11th St, Ely, NV 89301 or the Pink Ladies Guild; 1500 Ave H Ely, NV 89301