Johnny Jeffrey Andre passed away on November 8, 2016 in Ely, Nevada. He was born on January 26, 1963 to William A. Andre and Mabel G. (Gonzales) Andre in Ely, Nevada

Johnny attended Ely Sacred Heart Catholic School, Ely Grade School, and White Pine High School. He graduated in 1980.

Johnny was a chef at the Jailhouse Coffee Shop for 17 years. He also worked at the Hotel Nevada and the Silver State Restaurant. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, working on arts and crafts projects and helping people. Above all Johnny was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Johnny is survived by his mother Mabel; children Terrence Mike of Ely, Jamie Piccinini of Idaho, Nicole Marie, Haylee Ceryce and Austin Jeffrey Andre of Ely; brothers Raymond Andre of Texas and Billy Andre of Las Vegas, NV; nephews Jonathan and Derek Andre; niece Bryana Andre; grandchildren Kayden, Cheyenne and Javeon Mike, Taven and PJ Jenkins and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents.

The Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 18, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Internment will follow at the Ely City Cemetery. Celebration of Life and Luncheon will follow at the St. Lawrence Hall.