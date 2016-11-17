Johnny Jeffrey Andre passed away on November 8, 2016 in Ely, Nevada. He was born on January 26, 1963 to William A. Andre and Mabel G. (Gonzales) Andre in Ely, Nevada
Johnny attended Ely Sacred Heart Catholic School, Ely Grade School, and White Pine High School. He graduated in 1980.
Johnny was a chef at the Jailhouse Coffee Shop for 17 years. He also worked at the Hotel Nevada and the Silver State Restaurant. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, working on arts and crafts projects and helping people. Above all Johnny was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
Johnny is survived by his mother Mabel; children Terrence Mike of Ely, Jamie Piccinini of Idaho, Nicole Marie, Haylee Ceryce and Austin Jeffrey Andre of Ely; brothers Raymond Andre of Texas and Billy Andre of Las Vegas, NV; nephews Jonathan and Derek Andre; niece Bryana Andre; grandchildren Kayden, Cheyenne and Javeon Mike, Taven and PJ Jenkins and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents.
The Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 18, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Internment will follow at the Ely City Cemetery. Celebration of Life and Luncheon will follow at the St. Lawrence Hall.
Oh, how sad I went to school with him at sacred heart and high school, he was nice, too young to pass my sincere condolences to his loved ones
Our most Sincere Condolences to Mabel, his Children, and the rest of the family! What a terrible tragedy to lose your Son! May our Heavenly God above bring him back soon in the Resurrection that we pray for! Until then, may you be surrounded by the love and support of family and friends! We truly care very deeply and wish you a bountiful measure of God’s Holy Spirit to cope at this time! Remembering you Mabel, Our Love to You!
I doubt that you remember me. We worked together at the Jailhouse and our sons were in the same grade in school. I just want to extend my sympathy on your loss. I have always found Isaiah 25:8 and Revelation 21:4 to be comforting scriptures when I lost somebody I loved.
He was a good friend he started working with me at the Bank Club im sorry for all of you
So sorry for your loss. He was an amazing man and friend. He blessed us all in more ways to count. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless and much love to you all.
Tracy and I will forever miss you. He was always a kind friend to us both. From the Bank Club in the 80’s to 2012 the last time we saw you. Peace buddy!