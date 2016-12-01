By







98 shares

Joseph Allan Boteilho passed away peacefully at his home in Chino Valley, Arizona on November 19, 2016.

Joe, the oldest of nine children was born August 06, 1936 in Paia, Maui to Joseph and Ludwina Boteilho. He grew up in Molokai, HI and upon graduating from high school he moved inland and attended college at Washington State receiving a B.S. in mathematics & later a Master’s degree from UNR.

Joe moved with his first wife Barbara and their first two children to Ely, NV in 1962 after accepting a teaching positon as a Math teacher at White Pine High School. He taught high school math for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He also taught math and computers for many years at the NNCC. His love for teaching and the gift he had to make a student grasp the concepts of mathematics didn’t stop upon retirement. Joe went on to teach mathematics to home schooled students throughout the valley for several more years and later moved to Arizona (2005) where he taught at several high schools.

Joe enjoyed the outdoors with his family through hunting, fishing and camping. Watching baseball was a favorite past time.

In October 1995, Joe married Diane Bradley and they had 21 good years together. They enjoyed Arizona, traveling in their 5th wheel & spending time with family & friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ludwina, Barbara, son Kenneth, daughter Connie (Echegaray) and David Bradley.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Boteilho of Chino Valley; his sons Lennie (Robbie) Boteilho of Riverton, Utah and Joe (Kim) Boteilho of Elko, NV. Son in-law Louie Echegaray of Ely, NV.

His grandchildren Barbara Jean (Echegaray) (Beau) Roberts, Riverton, UT., Joseph Echegaray, Elko, NV., Mikyla Boteilho, Riverton, UT., and Nicole Boteilho, Bozeman, MT.

Great-grandchildren Brenden and Brianna Roberts.

Diane’s children Bob (Teresa) Bradley and daughter Mellissa (Tony) Wittaker.Her grandchildren Justin Perkins, Ryan & Heston Bradley, Michael, Andy, Levi, and Nicole Wittaker all of Ely, NV.

Her great grandchildren Brenton Joe Bradley. Dagen and Aspen Wittaker. Ely, NV.

Mother in-law Elaine Smith. Ely, NV. Sister in-law’s Wendy Paris, St. George, UT. Linda (Terry) Belander, Ely, NV.

Seven sisters and one brother. Caroline Casipit, Charlotte Sullivan, Lawrence (Mary) Boteilho, Eileen (Padraic) Gardner, Eleanor (Mike) Mastropaolo, Rosemary (Orlando) Briant, Bernadette (Burt) Corral, Joanne Collins. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 900 E 11th Street Ely, NV at 10:30a.m. December 16, 2016. There will be no graveside services as Joe’s ashes will be laid to rest according to his wishes.

Luncheon to follow at the hall.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude’s Memorial & Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Forms online @ www.stjude.org 1-800-822-6344.