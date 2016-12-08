Elizabeth Kirch

By







Elizabeth Krch age 101 years of Ely, Nevada passed away November 21, 2016 in Ely. Mrs. Krch was of Austrian descent. She was born in Yankton, South Dakota during WWI shortly after her mother immigrated from Austria. The family, 3 girls and 4 boys, survived the Great Depression in Fair Oaks, California. They traded products raised in their yard with neighbors and operated a modest restaurant there. She married George Krch shortly before WWII. During the war Mrs. Krch worked in the Bay Area shipyards cutting steel plate for America’s naval fleet. The family then moved to Willits, California, where she acted as bookkeeper for Krch Auto Body Shop. Mr. and Mrs. Krch moved to Reno in 1966 and finally to Ely in the mid 80’s.

She worked at the County Museum, Head Start and volunteered in local schools. She appreciated the love and compassion she received at the Care Center. She was well-known for her sense of humor and friendly demeanor. Her day was successful if she could put a smile on someone’s face.

Survivors include Mrs. Krch’s daughter Georgia Larson, granddaughter Libbie Palcovic (Ralph), grandson Jeff Pyle (Kristy); and Mrs. Krch’s son Warren (Julie) Krch; granddaughter Lisa Olson (Kelly), great grandchildren Kaycee Olson, Brady and Dillon Schuler; granddaughter Marci Griffiths (Donny), great grandchildren Alexis Huber (great-great grandson Yosh Huber), Courtney Stamps and KC Dosh; and grandson Kyle (Sandra) Krch, great grandchildren Jordan and Cameron Krch.

At Mrs. Krch’s request there will be no formal services. Donations may be made to the White Pine Care Center or Learning Bridge Charter School.