By







26 shares

Jerry “Pitch” Piccinini was born on July 2, 1932 in Ruth, Nevada to Dominick and Antoinette Piccinini. Jerry passed away on November 30, 2016 at William Bee Ririe Hospital.

Jerry’s careers included Northern Nevada Railroad, White Pine County Treasurer, and community service duties of County Commissioner and Ely City Counsel. While raising his young family of four boys, Jerry volunteered to coach Pop Warner Football, Sacred Heart Basketball, and Little League Baseball.

With the four boys raised, Jerry turned to his love of golf by adding and assisting in the completion of the back nine for the White Pine County Golf Course.

For 50+ years, Jerry was a very active member of Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. Jerry will be remembered for his Pancakes Supper participation and minestrone soup for Maundy Thursday. Jerry was the grounds keeper and Vicarage manager for 40+ years and neither the Church or Vicarage show their age due to his dutifulness and upkeep on both. Jerry was also very active in Ely Rotary, Elks, and the JC’s.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Frances, sons Dick, Andy, and Yoes (Mary Kim), brother Gene (Vicki), and niece Linde (Dick).

Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents Dominick and Antoinette, brothers James and Robert, sisters Lilly, Violet, and Margarete and son Bill.

Services will be held at Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 10:00 AM. A luncheon will follow at the Prospector Casino Conference Room from 11:00 to 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 151585, Ely, Nevada 89315