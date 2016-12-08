By







0 shares

Steve Bakaric passed away peacefully on December 6, 2016 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 92. Steve was born in McGill, Nevada, May 29, 1924 to Lucy and Mile Bakaric. He was raised in a large family which also included one brother and 8 sisters. He was a lifelong resident of McGill. He loved the mountains of Northern Nevada and enjoyed a smalll town way of life. Steve atteded White Pine County schools and entered the United States Navy as soon as he graduated high school. He was in the thick of action in the Pacific during WWII. He returned home and married Georgia Lavon Tate, July 24, 1949 and preceded to raise his family. He worked for Kennecott Copper Nevada Mines Division until his retirement.

Steve’s character was shaped by the times in which he was born and by the customs and values of his parents. He was unpretentious and appreciative. He was very proud of his Coatian Heritage and enjoyed the various ethnicities that existed in the community. Like his mother, he enjoyed laughing and had a quirky, fun sense of humor. Steve loved to work and was always engaged in projects.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lavon, daughter, Jean Mickleson, Sandy, Utah, daughter, Jerri (Dean) Bellston, Morgan, Utah, son, John Bakaric, Murry, Utah and son, Paul (Catherine) Bakaric, Ely, Nevada. He also is survived by ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Joe (Gwenna) Bakaric, Reno, Nevada.

Funeral services will be held at Leavit’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403 at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2016 and Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Ely City Cemetery, Ely, Nevada with a luncheon to follow. Pallbearers will be Luke Belliston, Joe Belliston, Charlie Belliston, Austin Bakaric, Rusty Lewis, Woodrow Thompson and Tom Howard.