Terry Neal Metcalf Sr., 74, passed away on December 5, 2016 in Ely, Nevada. He was born on October 4, 1942 in Grays Knob, Kentucky to Edward Leif and Elsie Faye Hall Metcalf.

Terry graduated from high school. He married Marsha Wolford and has two children, they were later divorced and he was later married Rebecca Saiz. He was a Christian. He liked hunting, old cars and loved his grandsons.

Terry is survived by his wife, Rebecca Metcalf, his children Terry Neal (Angie) Metcalf of Reno, NV, Susan (Joe Sr) Kumpe of Cedar City, UT, Jerry (Michelle) Ainsworth of Las Vegas, NV and Danny Ainsworth of Ely, NV, 3 grandchildren, Joseph Kumpe Jr, Donovan Kumpe and Mitchell Metcalf, his brothers Michael Metcalf and Eddie Metcalf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elsie Metcalf.

There will be no services at this time, the family will come together in the spring to spread his ashes at his favorite family gathering spot.

Arrangements are being handled by Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com