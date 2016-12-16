Over $5,000 raised at Fashion Show

By







By Meg Rhoades

The 2016 Holiday Fashion Show was a great success. Over 160 attendees enjoyed a delicious meal of seared chicken breast with roasted red potatoes, salad, rolls and apple bread pudding with caramel sauce for dessert. Salt & Sucre was the caterer and the White Pine High School Rodeo Club did a great job with the serving and clean up.

It was a delightful afternoon filled with family, friends, food and fashions available right here in Ely. No need to travel out of town for your holiday shopping. Steve “The Mustang” Campbell kept things moving nicely and did a great job at entertaining the crowd.

There were several auction items available to bid on in the silent auction with the highlight being the refurbished claw foot bathtub turn settee done by Jason Bath.

Both the fashion show committee and C.A.C.H would like to thank everyone for their support. This year’s fashion show raised $5464.00 for the C.A.C.H. program.

Anyone wanting more information on the program which provides weekend backpacks with 1000 calories per day to local school children who may otherwise go hungry over the weekend may contact April Bath at 293-3279.