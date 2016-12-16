December Students of the Month

By







Toby Michael Sturgeon and Olivia Frances Maestes have been named Students of the Month for December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Sturgeon, age 17, is the son of Michael and Kelly Sturgeon of Ely.

Maestes, age 17, is the daughter of Peter and Danette Maestes of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2017.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Sturgeon has been active in varsity football as team captain and as the stunt team captain.

He is the President of the National Honor Society and a member of the academic decathlon team.

His hobbies are hunting, camping, hiking, board games and weight lifting.

Maestes has been active in WPHS Student Council and leadership. She is a member of the WPHS Bobkettes dance team and a 4-H member and ambassador.

She is active in peer leadership, cheerleading squads and has a church leadership role in her church.

Her hobbies are playing piano, making crafts, cross stitching and cake decorating.