Girl Scouts Give Back to Community

Girl Scout Troop #1349 gives back to the Community by using their Cookie Sale Money for numerous Community Service Projects. Aside from purchasing and planting trees for Arbor Day, planting flowers down Aultman Street, a large portion of monies goes to the yearly Food Drive for the local Food Bank. This year was no different and the Scouts learned to find the best value for their money, counting and watching and buying food on a budget. In 30 minutes the Scouts spent $289.00 on groceries for the needy. After doing this good deed the Scouts will start their winter sewing project in December which will be pajama pants.