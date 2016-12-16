Helping Hands Crochet donates lapghans to residents at the White Pine Care Center

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Helping Hands Crochet donated 37 lapghans to the residents at the White

Pine Care Center on Wednesday, December 14th. This was the third year that Helping Hands has given out lapghans to the residents, but the first year they brought children to help give them out. All of the residents were excited to see their lapghans, many more excited to see the small children wishing them a Merry Christmas and placing a lapghan on their laps, or on their beds. Some of the

residents even had candy for the children as their way of saying thank you. One resident, Sue Cook told us a story of how she used to go with her grandmother to yard sales, buy yarn and make blankets to take to the care centers. So this visit was a very pleasant and warm welcome.

Helping Hands Crochet is a group that has been around for the past 10 years. This year, they have donated over 100 afghans. They also make lapghans, dolls and security blankets for agencies such as, the WIC program. Headstart, the State of Nevada Division of Child and Family Services and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. They also make afghan and lapghans for the patients in hospice and families in need. The group was founded by Louise Poikus, a retired school teacher who volunteered at the local schools helping kids read, loved to Volunteer in her spare time and was an all round wonderful woman . Sadly, Louise lost her battle to cancer this past summer, so this years annual donation of an afghan at the Volunteer Appreciation dinner will be in Louise’s memory.

Anyone is welcome to join the group. They meet every Wednesday from 9:00a.m.- to 12:00p.m. at the Ely Methodist Church at 1100 Pioche Highway. Most all of these blankets and items that are crafted together are from donations of yarn and monetary donations from the community. For more information on joining the group, or if you would like to donate, please contact LuAnne Bender at 775-293-2113. They have members who can teach you how to crochet.