By







0 shares

An evening of music and sweets, will be performed on Saturday, December 17 at 7 PM. Songs and music will be performed by SOOP (Set Of Our Pants) Productions and directed by Kathy Jo Tucker. The WPHS Culinary Club will be providing the delightful desserts. Tickets, which include dessert, can be purchased at Economy Drug or at the door. This is ONE NIGHT ONLY performance so get your tickets and join us for an evening of Christmas celebration.