Moore third at Stallion Stampede

By Dave Maxwell

Senior Monty Moore (145) placed third at the Stallion Stampede in Stansbury, Park, Utah, last week. He was the only Bobcat to place, but the other five gained additional valuable experience.

Coach Mark Dolezal said Moore was in one of the toughest classes of the tournament. “We learned a few things that he needs to work on to improve. These types of tournaments are going to make Monty a better wrestler, which is not good news for other 2A wrestlers,” Dolezal said.

Moore was 5-2 at the tourney, losing his two matches by decision.

Dolezal said Eric Pickens (152). “Made a mistake in his first match that cost him a chance of making the final four. He is becoming very competitive at this level. Every week we can see him improving and correcting his mistakes.” Pickens was 3-2 at the tournament and is expected to be very competitive in the postseason.

At 160 pounds Sven Pickens “has all the tools, but is still making a few mistakes that are costing him matches,” Dolezal said. “But we know that he will make those adjustments and look forward to him continuing to improve.” Unfortunately, Pickens lost five of his eight matches by pin. Ezekiel Vinson (160) is filling another spot on the varsity roster.

“Although a first year man, Zek is improving every match and the difference from week to week is impressive,” Dolezal said. He lost to teammate Sven Pickens in the tournament, but won his last match by a 7-1 count over a wrestler from Stansbury Park.

Justin Mabson had to “step up 15 pounds to the 170 class to fill a spot for us at the tournament.” Dolezal said. Had a hard time adjusting to the change, but that is certainly understandable and had a 3-5 record. “We found a couple of things we can work on that will improve those results and when he returns to his normal 160 weight class this week,” the coach said.

Kegon Hexon was absent at the Ely Lions tournament because of illness, but returned for Stansbury Park. He also was 3-5, and Dolezal said, He got a few wins that will give him confidence and you always know you are going to get 100 percent effort from him. This is going to pay off in the post season.”

The Bobcats are at the Desert Storm Classic this weekend in St. George, Utah, the Battle Mountain Duals Dec. 22. After the new year, they will be in the Pahranagat Valley Invitational in Alamo Jan. 6.