Mural highlights diversity

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

A new mural with the theme “Where the World Met and Became One” is complete.

The mural is located across the street from the Hotel Nevada. This mural was created to showcase the ethnic groups and in this case, the women who formed the community. The Ely Renaissance Society chose the theme “Where the World Met and Became One,” which tells the story of the various ethnic groups who came to eastern Nevada to work in the mines, ranches, and businesses.

These groups brought a rich diversity to this community. Using White Pine’s unique historical theme to create giant canvases of art in the form of murals, the project sparked a sense of pride and revitalization to the community.

The mural was sponsored by the Hotel Nevada. Paul Kellogg, half owner of the hotel since 1992, has been very passionate about art since he was 4 or 5 years old. He says “I’ve been an artist all my life, I love the murals and the mountains and everything about Ely, so I’ve always been excited about being able to put up a mural here in Ely. “

He wanted this mural to touch on several different points of telling the story of the women who formed the community, begin to revitalize the downtown area of Ely, and give the young artists the maximum amount of attention so that they are recognized, to help further their futures in school and career choices.

Kellogg said the whole community has helped to get this accomplished. Mike Lemich who owns the land allowed the mural to be put on his property. Lemich has future plans of putting tables and decorative boulders in the area to add to the project.

This mural features art work done by four young artists, depicting the ethnic women and the local architecture and scenery while adding their perspective on the culture of the past.

Jill McPherson, is an honors student at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada and Nevada State Champion Discus thrower. McPherson wants to be a veterinarian.

Cameria Poulsen is a junior at White Pine High School and member of the National Honor Society

Jessica Wright attends Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas and is an honors student and volleyball player who would like a career in art.

John Rupert is a sophomore at Carson High School in Carson City. Rupert is an enrolled member of the Duck Valley Shoshone Paiute Tribe. He is a Native American Fancy dancer and has performed in China, Alaska, and Hawaii. Rupert is an exceptional athlete and excels in football and wrestling. He’s an avid hunter and recently harvested a buffalo, with a bow. John plans to attend college and play football at the collegiate level. Art is an interest Rupert has and is most interested in reproducing early Nevada Indian bows and arrows. His artwork has been featured on the cover of Nevada Magazine.

By combining Nevada’s history with art and placing it outside, accessible to all, makes it a vivid reminder of the past, a place to gather and reflect, and a place of hope for the future generations to exhibit the world in their eyes through art.