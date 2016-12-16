Steptoe Valley High School Student of the Month for November

By







The staff of SVHS is proud to announce the student of the month for November 2016, Ryan Wooldridge.

Ryan is a junior at SVHS. He is the son of Russell Wooldridge. His hobbies include playing basketball and football. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends and works full time at Shopko.

On Sundays, Ryan enjoys watching the Raiders with his dad and brothers.

Ryan comes to school each week and is ahead of schedule to graduate early. He plans on joining the military after graduation and then having a career in law enforcement.

This is Ryan’s second year enrolled at Steptoe Valley High School. Ryan likes how flexible the school is and how he is able to work one-on-one with the teachers. Ryan is polite and always keeps his word. Ryan gets along with the students and staff at SVHS.

Ryan and his teacher, Mr. Pantello, enjoy the same music, comedians, and have a similar sense of humor.

We are all very proud of his accomplishments. He has been great addition to our school and is one of the few students who have worked hard to be able to possibly graduate this year.