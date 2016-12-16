White Pine County Blotter Report

By







DECEMBER 5

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved stated that it was over and no other problems would arise. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF POSSIBEL VANDALSIM: City --- reporting party stated that someone had let the air out of her tire. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A LOST ITEM: City --- reporting party stated that she had lost her check book. She was advised to contact her bank and advise them.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City --- officer contacted the individual and she was taken to the E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City --- officer assisted a child who had gotten off the school bus and had gotten confused to where she was supposed to go. She was escorted to a family member’s home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an indidvual who was causing a disturbance. During the officers investigation Allen C. Ruesch age 30 of Ely was arrested. Officer reported that Ruesch was arrested for DUI and open container.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual was trying to make her leave a trailer that she rents. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that it was a civil issue and to refer all renting agreements to the landlord.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

New bookings: Allen C. Ruesch / DUI and open container / Bail $1,245. Michelle L. Rattazzi / Serving time

DECEMBER 6

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Cody R. Jakubisin age 32 of Ely was arrested on a Lander County township warrant.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that his vehicle had been stolen by an unknown person. During the officers investigation it was determined that the reporting party was not the owner of the vehicle. The reporting party was advised to have the owner of the vehicle contact the Sheriff’s Office.

REPORT OF DOWN CABLE LINES: City --- officer contacted the representative of the company that owns the lines and advised him of the problem. He removed the lines from the roadway.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had stolen the snow plow that attaches to his four wheeler. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: The area was patrolled and no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City --- officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an intoxicated minor. The minor was transported to the E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City --- officer contacted the reporting party and advised that no violation had taken place.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend’s mother. The parties involved had already separated when officers arrived. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Cody R. Jakubisin / Lander County Township warrant, contempt of court / Bail $840.

DECEMBER 7

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument over money. Both parties agreed to stop arguing.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she is in the process of moving out of her trailer and believes that her roommate stole some of her items. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen her medication from her home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: Reporting party stated that her dog’s leg had been injured. Officer reported that it is unknown how the injury happened.

REPORT OF ELDERLY ABUSE: Reporting party stated she believes that a deceased family member had been abused. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her roommate was forcing her to leave their trailer they had rented. The parties involved were advised it was a civil problem and to obtain an eviction notice if they wanted the reporting party removed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Tre Hall a juvenile of Ruth was operating a vehicle traveling southbound on Lackawanna Road. Wyatt Jordan a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling southbound on Lackawanna Road. Jordan pulled his vehicle up alongside of Halls vehicle as Hall was making a left had turn. The vehicles collided causing major damage, Jordan was issued a citation for passing in a no passing zone. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the home and advised him to turn his music down. He complied.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the individual and he was taken to E.R. for medical assistance.

New bookings: Seth J. Pierce / Ely Municipal Court warrant, failure to pay fines/ No bail

DECEMBER 8

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — reporting party stated that she needed assistance in her home, but she was unable to wake her husband. The husband was woken up who then assisted his wife.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of two juveniles who had gotten into a fight at a local school. The juveniles were contacted and their guardians advised of the problem that had occurred. A report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had quit her job and her ex-employer was not allowing her to retrieve some clothing that belonged to her. The ex-employer was contacted and agreed to allow the reporting party to retrieve her belongings.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual came to her home and was asking her a lot of questions. Officer reported that the individual was from the Census Bureau.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen his bicycle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the City of Ely had towed his vehicle from his property. He was advised to contact the City of Ely.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who had wrecked his vehicle and had attempted suicide by shooting himself. The individual was located and provided medical care at the E.R.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

New bookings: Shaleen Cazier / DUI, battery on a peace officer, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace, under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest/ Bail $25,000./ Arrested by Ely Tribal Police

DECEMBER 9

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that had struck a fire hydrant. Officer reported that the vehicle had been left at the scene, but operator of the vehicle had fled. Investigation continues

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had allowed an individual to stay at her apartment, but now she wants him removed due to she is scared of him. The individual had left before officers arrived.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officers received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door secured.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — reporting party stated that a garage door had been left open at a local residence. The garage was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that her husband had threatened to harm himself and she is afraid for her and her children. When officers arrived the husband had left the area. The reporting party was advised to obtain a protective order.

REPORT OF A BROKEN WATER LINE: City — officer received a report of a large amount of water discharging from a broken water line. The City Water Department was notified.

New bookings: Michael Kansas / Ely District Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $10,000.

DECEMBER 10

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported while patrolling the Ely area he located a trunk door open on a vehicle. The vehicle was checked and the door secured.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported while patrolling the Ely area he located an open door on a vehicle. The vehicle was checked by the owner and the door secured.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at a local motel. The individual was contacted and advised he was to leave the area. He complied.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG ATTACK: Reporting party stated that while she was jogging with her dog two dogs that were running at large attacked her dog. The two dogs were captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles were loitering around her car and made her car alarm go off. The juveniles were detained and later released to their guardians.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer received a report of several hunters who had become stranded due to their vehicle breaking down. Officer located them and provided transportation back to the Ely area.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a female who was threatening to harm herself. Officer contacted the female who denied the allegation. Family members arrived and stayed with the female.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that his daughter had stolen a pack of gum from a gas station in another town. Officer spoke to the child and advised her of the consequences of her actions.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who denied there was any problems. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN OPEN GATE: City — officer reported while patrolling the Ely area he located an open gate on a closed business. The business was checked and the gate secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City— reporting party stated that an individual whom she doesn’t want at her home keeps knocking on her door. Officer contacted the individual and trespassed him from the residence.

New bookings: None.

DECEMBER 11

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved stated that the argument was over.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Officer contacted the reporting party who stated that she had been battered by an individual while traveling in the Carson City area. The information was forwarded to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an elderly female who had fallen and was unable to get up. She was provided assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an indidvual who had a large amount of dog feces in his yard. The individual was contacted and advised to clean up the mess.

New bookings: Corey Hancock / Serving time