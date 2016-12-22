By







1 shares

George Wayne Watts passed away on December 15, 2016, at home surrounded by family. He was born March 25, 1937 to Byron and Gertrude Watts in Mansfield, Ark and was a 75 year Las Vegas resident.

George served the Las Vegas Valley with the Clark Co Fire Department retiring as Captain with 32 years of service. George and Nancy celebrated 61 years of marriage on December 10, 2016. He loved hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with family and his fire department brothers.

George is survived by wife Nancy, sister Bobbie Johnston, daughter Debbie (Claude) Lee, sons Bill (Karen) Watts, Dan (Shellie) Watts, grandchildren Mike & Danny Lee, Caitlin Finney, Brian, David (Lexi), and Derek Watts, Brandon (Tina) Neagle, Danielle (Justin) Scheeler, AJ Watts and 7 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Tyler Ray Watts. Per George’s request the family will hold a private service.