In loving memory of Shannon Michael Shadix born 8-1-1975 left us on 12-12-2016.

Mike is survived by his 2 daughters, Elizabeth and Julie, both of Ely. Mike is also leaving behind several friends who will always keep him in their hearts.

Memorial services to be held on Friday December 30th 2016 at 6:30 P.M. at the Grace Baptist church.