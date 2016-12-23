Beard and Bailey December Junior Elks Students

By







Taytem Beard and Chelsy Lynn Bailey have been named Junior Students of the Monthfor December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Beard, age 14, is the daughter of Nicole and Adam Caldwell of Ely. Bailey, age 14, is the daughter of KL and Keva Brandis of Ruth. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Beard has been active in the Big Blue Band and WPMS Student Council.

Her hobbies are writing short stories and reading novels.

Bailey has been active in track, leadership and the WPMS band. She is the Secretary for the Student Council and 2nd Counselor for her LDS church youth group. Her hobbies are reading, writing, swimming, running, singing and sledding.