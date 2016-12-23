Ladycats start league play with road trip to Silver Stage

By







By Tylar Laity

Girls basketball coach

The White Pine High girls basketball team started Northern 2A league play last week with a road trip to Silver Stage and Yerington. The Ladycats started off the night with a tough break as starting point guard Michayla Cessford went down with a knee injury that looks to be costly, but that didn’t break the spirits of the girls as they fought for their first league win.

At half White Pine lead by 7 over the Night Hawks, and in the third quarter starters Mikinley Prengle and Madison Rick stepped up to help build the lead. Going into the final quarter up by 13, the Ladycats seemed to forget about taking care of the ball and ended up with a very high number of turnovers.

“We just got rushed as they started to press, we forgot the little things and were making careless mistakes,” Coach Tylar Laity said.

The final score was White Pine 58, Silver Stage 46.

The Cats were lead by Prengle and Ricks, who both recorded a double-double with Prengle at 20 points and 10 rebounds and Ricks at 15 points and 10 rebounds. The next day the Ladycats were on the road again to face Yerington, which lost the previous day to West Wendover. Senior Captain Jenna Gubler helped lead the team from point guard and handled the high pressure of a 3-2 zone from the Lions.

The Cats gave up a lot of points in the first half off of turnovers but still lead by 6 going into the break.

“We fixed a few things at half defensively and it showed in the second half, that and we took care of the ball better today than yesterday down the stretch,” Laity said. In the second half the Ladycats were able to outscore Yerington 20-12 and win by 14 with a final score of 44-30. White Pine was lead by Rick with her second double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

”She is able to do things most girls aren’t she is a phenomenal athlete,” said assistant coach Locke.

Said LadyCat Britney Kingston: “This game was a good win for us, to beat the girls who had got the best of us the past couple of years volleyball was a good feeling.”

The girls will head into the new year at the top of the 2A North along with West Wendover and Pershing County, who they play at home in their first 2 out of 3 home games after the break. Before the new year, the Ladycats will use their winter “break” to play some tough competition at the Green Valley Invitational, where they will be one of the three smallest schools.

Most teams at the tournament are 3A or 4A and there are a number of teams from out of state and even out of the United States. In fact, the first three teams that they will play in their pool are 4A schools with student populations over 2,000 students compared to our school of less than 400.

“It is a great tournament to find some of our strengths and weaknesses and face some tough competition,” Laity said.