Lions Club honors Stewart and Ivins

The Lions Club honored the following people for September. Lesly Stewart was selected as teacher of the month and Bertha Ivins for Support Staff.

Lesly Stewart is a long time member of the White Pine High School faculty. She has taught a variety of classes from Earth, Physical and Life sciences. Mrs. Stewart is an example of the district’s vision of working together interdependently to support high levels of learning.

She collaborates beyond her science team to improve strategies used in classrooms. She helps fellow teachers, and participates in multiple professional development opportunities that enable her to collaborate and make decisions for her own students.

She has changed her teacher-led and directed classroom to an inquiry-based format. Students are excited about what they are learning.

Bertha Ivins, has worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and visitors. It has been difficult and often overtaxing to maintain such a large facility but she has risen to the challenge and deserves to be publicly praised