Literacy rules in White Pine County

By







1 shares

White Pine County School District, State Farm Insurance, and White Pine County Library are teaming up to promote literacy in our community. A Book in Every Hand drive begins January 5, 2017. Our goal is to provide children, ages birth to eight, with new or gently used books.

During this season of giving, as you buy books for children in your family, please consider donating a book for a child in our White Pine County family. You may donate books at an elementary school near you, State Farm Insurance at 298 11th Street East, or White Pine County Library.

Let’s celebrate the spirit of giving every day of the year.