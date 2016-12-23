Nevada Northern Railway’s Fireworks Express a pyrotechnic display unlike any other

By







Where can you see fireworks shot off a moving steam-powered train? Only in Ely!

This annual train is generally a sell-out and offers ‘front row’ seats to the fireworks that are shot off of the back of the moving train.

The event is held, Jan. 14, 2017 in conjunction with the community’s award-winning Fire & Ice show at Cave Lake held during Martin Luther King weekend.

“The Fireworks Express is such a fun event, everybody loves it,” said Mark Bassett, executive director of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. “And being on the train when the fireworks go off is really the way to experience it.”Passengers can watch from an open-air flat car or stay in a heated coach car (or move between the two).

Tickets cost $39 for adults and $20 for children (4-12), and the train departs at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, to launch the fireworks at 6:15 p.m. as it emerges from the tunnel just outside of downtown Ely.The Fireworks Express is just one of the exciting events that happen in Ely during the Fire and Ice Weekend. This family friendly event includes ice sculpturing on Cave Lake. There is also the opportunity to enjoy the food, ice bowling, golf, sledding, skating, and ice fishing both Saturday and Sunday out on the lake.

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restorations and on PBS. For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or to get the latest news “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.