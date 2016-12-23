By







The Ely Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Ely are excited to announce the arrival of our new ambulance. We invite you to come celebrate the New Year at the Annual Firemen’s Ball at the convention center on New Year’s Eve. The money that the Volunteers raise this year will allow us to purchase additional equipment for our new ambulance. We appreciate the generous support from our wonderful community over the years and we look forward to continuing our 110 years of service to all of White Pine County.