A night before Christmas on the Comstock

A poem by Dennis Cassinelli‘

Twas the night before Christmas, when down in the mines,

The men heard the whistles that signaled the time.

From the bowels of the earth, they were pulled to the top,

Up out of the shaft, then they came to a stop.

From the Chollar and Yellowjacket they came,

From the Savage and Belcher, and some with no name.

With lanterns in hand and dirt on their faces,

They started their hike to their favorite places.

The frozen snow sang as they walked or they rode,

Up the hill to the bars of the old Comstock Lode.

Some went to the Delta or the Boston for action,

Others went to the Bucket for their satisfaction.

Saloons and bars were their gathering places,

When drinking and gambling and hoping for aces.

Some men ordered whiskey, some ordered wine,

Cold beer was a favorite - soon all men felt fine.

The big shots showed up and bought a few rounds,

While girls of the evening came out on the town.

Miner John Mackay and Senator Bill Sharon

Joined up with a party of rich silver barons.

They all drank a Chrismas toast to their successes,

And bragged to each other of their many excesses.

At midnight, the whistle of the Lyon heard clear,

Across the Divide announced Christmas was here.

The bells of Saint Mary and Saint Paul soon did ring,

Calling the town’s faithful to worship their King.

The miners raised glasses to toast and to cheer,

And remember the fellows who were no longer here.

In the east the clouds parted to reveal a star bright,

The men went out to see in the cold winter night.

And when they returned, they raised up a cheer,

“Merry Christmas to all, and a Happy New Year.”

