Robinson Mine donates coats

The Holiday Spirit was definitely in the air when the employees at Robinson Mine decided to hold a coat drive to help provide support to families in our community.

A huge thanks from the Family Resource Center goes out to these employees at Robinson Mine who gave a very generous donation of coats in various sizes for children, men and women. So far, 81 family members have been provided with new coats for the Winter. There are still several coats left, so if you need a coat, or if you know someone that needs a coat, stop by the Family Resource Center at Little People’s Head Start at 435 S. 13th Street between the hours of 8:00-5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and pick one up.