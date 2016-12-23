Toelke and Mattinson December Elks Students of the Month

By







Samantha Kelli Toelke and Kortnie LaNay Mattinson have been named Students of the Month for December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Toelke, age 14, is the daughter of Bret and Reishel Toelke of Ely.

Mattinson, age 14, is the daughter of Cammie and Scott Mattinson of McGill. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Toelke likes drawing, riding ATV’s, creative writing, Anime and spending time with family and friends.

Mattinson is good at nails, hair, and a hard worker.

She likes drawing, making cards for people and helping kids.