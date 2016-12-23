White Pine basketball goes live through Facebook

By







22 shares

By Coach Tylar Laity

Girls basketball coach

Last year, the White Pine High girls basketball team made it possible for family, friends and fans to listen in live to their games. The voice of the radio was Kyson Coombs, a young entrepreneur who enjoys sharing his gift of having a great understanding of technology and love of his school.

This year with the help of the White Pine Athletic Boosters and the great idea from Kyson, both girls and boys basketball games are being streamed live online on a group page on Facebook called WP Basketball Live.

This is a private group accessible by sending a request to be accepted into the group. In addition, they are available for playback if you can’t catch the game live. There are a lot alumni from Ely who live all over the United States, who like to keep in touch with the local sports, and many locals here in Ely who can’t always attend a game so this makes it all possible. Both Junior Varsity and Varsity girls and boys games are being streamed live, so join in to watch your Bobcats and Ladycats both on the road and at home.