White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

DECEMBER 12

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City --- officer reported that Benjamin Alworth age 26 of Las Vegas was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer reported that the vehicle was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that she had applied for a loan on line. She stated that she had received a portion of the money requested by check. She deposited the check and per the loan company sent some of the money to several different people. The reporting party advised that the check was fraudulent and the money she had sent had come out of her checking account. Officer reported that he attempted to contact the company that sent the check for the loan, but it is a fraudulent business.

REPORT OF AN ASSUALT ON AN ANIMAL: Reporting party stated that he had witnessed an assault on an animal. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had broken into his home and stole his medication. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been arguing. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN AMBULACE ASSIST: Officer assisted the county ambulance with an individual who was having a seizure.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved and reported that a battery had occurred. The parties involved would not provide truthful statements on what had occurred. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Benjamin Alworth / Driving suspended / Bail $740.Allen C. Ruesch / Serving time/ Holly Russell / Serving time

DECEMBER 13

REPORT OF A DEATH: City --- officer reported that Glenn T. Marsh age 67 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that an employee had embezzled money from her business. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- the area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that they had located a dog that had been left at a rest area. The reporting party was taking the dog home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City --- officer reported that Shannon M. Shadix age 41 of Ely was found dead in his residence. Officer reported that Shadix was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he is currently separated from his wife and she was refusing to allow him to retrieve some property he claimed belonged to him. The parties involved were advised it was a civil problem and to obtain legal counsel to separate properties.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City --- reporting party stated that she was walking home from school and observed a dog at large. The reporting party attempted to pet the dog and it bite her on the face. The reporting party received medical attention at the hospital. The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that the father of her child was not following the child custody order. The father was contacted and advised to follow the order.

New bookings: None

DECEMBER 14

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual at a local business had caused a disturbance. Officer reported that the individual had left the business and no further assistance was requested.

REPORT OF A TRUANT: City --- officer received a report of a student that was truant from school. The student was issued a citation for truancy and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that several individuals were stealing scrap metal from his business. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A FOUND WALLET: City --- the wallet was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS PHONE CALL: City --- reporting party stated that she received a phone call from an individual claiming they were going to file criminal charges against her. The reporting party refused to give any personal information and the caller got mad and hung up. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CITIZENS ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an individual with a legal documented that needed to be signed by law enforcement.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Athere McKenze of McGill was operating a vehicle traveling on Aultman Street. Linda Kelsey of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on 6th street. Kelsey failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck McKenzie vehicle. Kelsey failed to stop at the scene of the accident and was later located at a local residence. Kelsey was issued a citation for failure to report an accident, hit and run property damage, failure to yield at a stop sign, and driving revoked.

REPORT OF A DEAD ANIMAL IN THE ROADWAY: City --- the animal was removed.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that he was afraid to allow his ex-wife to take their child in common for visitations due to the ex-wife’s new boyfriend has a criminal past. The reporting party was advised to contact his attorney to review the child custody order.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a parked vehicle that was running and it motor was causing a disturbance for local residence. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

New bookings: Kyle P. Hannig/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $950.

DECEMBER 15

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City — reporting party stated that he heard several loud noises that he thought were gun shots. The area was patrolled, but nothing was located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was walking around a local motel parking lot. The area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City — investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone was stealing her travel trailer. Officer contacted the individual who was the reporting party’s husband. The husband was moving the trailer to another location. The parties involved are in the process of divorce. They both were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of a residence that had accumulated a large amount of trash. The occupant of the home was advised to clean up the mess.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Officer received a report of people removing property from a home without the owner’s permission. Officer contacted the parties involved who were going through a separation and arguing over property. They both were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that the father of her child had made several threats towards her and her family. This information was documented. Officer reported that the threats had been made in another county. The reporting party was advised to contact the proper jurisdiction and file a report.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City— officer checked on the vacant home and secured the door.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised her of the complaint.

New bookings: None

DECEMBER 16

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him of the violation. He complied and moved his vehicle.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child was not following the court ordered child custody order. The information was documented

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had set up an auto withdraw from his banking account with a local business. He stated that the business has been deducting too much money from the account. He was advised to file a small claims to attempt to get his money back.

REPORT OF A THEFT / FORGERY: City — reporting party stated that an individual had stolen several of his checks and had cashed them by forging his signature. Officer has identified the possible suspect and the investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer located the disturbance and reported that several juveniles were detained and later released to their guardians for alcohol use. Officer also reported that an adult at the scene was issued a citation for minor in consumption. Reports will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

New bookings: Mark Lewis / Serving time Gregory Mahone / Driving suspended / Bail $355. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

DECEMBER 17

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight taking place at a local bar. When officers arrived the individuals involved had fled the area.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the mother and children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: Reporting party stated that she heard several loud noises and believed they were gun shots. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that his juvenile daughter will not follow his rules and is defiant in her behavior. Officer spoke to the daughter and advised her to follow the rules set by her father. A report was sent to Juvenile Probation. New bookings None

DECEMBER 18

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officers received a report of a female who had been sexually assaulted. Officer reported that during the investigation Francisco G. Bautista age 48 of Ely was arrested, Bautista was arrested for sexual assault. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Officer received a report of a dog that was running at large and chasing children. The owner of the dog was located and issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL ASSIST: City --- officer received a report of a swan that had been frozen into the ice. Officer was able to free the swan and no injuries were reported to the swan or the officer.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City --- officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an intoxicated person.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: City --- reporting party stated that she had received several phone calls from an indidvual arguing with her about child custody. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- Officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local store. When officers arrived the individual had left the business.

New bookings: Francisco G. Bautista / Sexual assault / Bail $100,000. Corey Hancock / Serving time