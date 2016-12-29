You are here: Home / Obituaries / Marion E. Johnson

Marion E. Johnson

Marion E. Johnson, 89, of Emmett, Idaho, Haggerman, Idaho, Wells, Nevada and ranched in other areas of Nevada, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at home in Emmett, Idaho.

Arrangements were made with the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett, Idaho.

