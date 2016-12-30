Almost 300 attend annual Christmas dinner

By







0 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The White Pine Ministerial Association held their annual Christmas Dinner that fed close to 300 people here in Ely this last weekend. The crowd varied from children, young adults, to senior citizens gathering to receive a meal that included ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings that would be part of a traditional Christmas dinner.

The dinner has become a community sponsored event with a long list of donations from members in the community, business owners, and the help of over 25 volunteers who served and delivered meals making this event a huge success.

Approximately 180 people were served a hot meal at the Convention Center and over 85 meals were delivered to those who were home bound. President of the White Pine Ministerial Association, Bob Winder said, “we also delivered several meals to the public servants at the White Pine Care Center, William Bee Ririe Hospital and White Pine County Sheriff’s Office who had to work on Christmas Day”.

A Ecumenial service was given before the dinner was served, and several singing performances took place while neighbors, friends, and newcomers visited among each other enjoying a hot meal.