Bobcats split opening league weekend

League play opened for White Pine boys in their new affiliation with the 2A Northern League. The Bobcats split their western road trip with a win at Silver Stage, but a loss to perennial power Yerington Dec. 16-17.

The Bobcats went into the contest 3-5, but outlasted the Nighthawks 50-39, however, individual player stats were not available.

Looking back at the game history with Silver Stage, White Pine is 5-0 against the Nighthawks.

On Saturday, they played at Yerington. The Lions were hungry again, having downed West Wendover 56-45 on Friday night. Three players for Yerington (7-2, 2-0) scored in double figures led by David McFalls with 15 points, Christian Brown with 12 and Jake Mattice added 10. Again, no stats were available for Bobcats players.

Yerington, last year’s 2A state runner-up, handled the Cats from the outset, building a 21-11 first quarter lead and extending it to 39-22 at halftime and a final score of 70-47. The Lions lead the overall series in play with White Pine 3-12 dating back to 2005. The Cats had lost nine straight before breaking through with the first win over the Lions 66-41 in 2013. White Pine (4-6, 1-1) is off for the Christmas break. After the New Year, they begin a six-game home stand beginning Jan. 7 against Battle Mountain (9-3, 1-1) and Jan. 10 with West Wendover (8-4, 2-0).In previous play with both teams the Bobcats hold a 10-5 edge on Battle Mountain going back to 2005 and have won five of the last seven meetings. With West Wendover it’s a different story.

The Wolverines hold a 22-2 lead in the series dating back to 2005. The Cats last win was 60-50 in Ely in 2009. The Wolverines won last year 64-61 in Wendover.

All the remaining games for the boys are league games until the end of the season when they play at Pahranagat Valley on Feb. 7 and host Tonopah on Feb.11.