Collision Accident

Times photo/KAY LYNN ROBERTS-MCMURRAY

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: On December 21, 2016 at approximately 1:49 p.m. the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle colliding with a residence. Upon arrival two subjects were located in the vehicle which had entered the bedroom of a local unoccupied apartment. The Ely Volunteer Fire Department, Ely Volunteer Ambulance Service and the White Pine County Ambulance Service responded. The driver Marie Chrisman of Ely and the passenger were extricated from the vehicle and transported to the William Bee Ririe hospital. It is presumed at this time the driver suffered a medical event which lead to the accident. The investigation continues.