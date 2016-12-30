You are here: Home / Notices / Dump trucks down for snow removal

Dump trucks down for snow removal

December 30, 2016 By Leave a Comment

Ely City Administrator, Bob Switzer released the following statement:

The City of Ely is having temporary difficulties with two dump trucks that are used for snow removal and is in the process of remedying the situation.

Filed Under: Notices

Speak Your Mind

*

shares