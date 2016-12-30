Horseman’s Association plans all-breed horse shows for 2017

By







NENHA is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a fun, family friendly environment in which to show horses.

The club offers four or more all-breed horse shows each year including classes for all ages in Halter, Showmanship, English and Western Pleasure, Trail, Ranch Riding, Reining and Gymkhana Events. It’s a great place to hone horsemanship skills in an inexpensive and low pressure environment.

Members and non-members alike from all across northeastern Nevada from Lovelock to Ely and beyond are encouraged to participate in clinics, presentations and shows to learn new skills and spend time with like-minded horsemen.

NENHA’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4th, 6:30 p.m. in the Clubs Room at the Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino, Elko, Nevada.

For more information find us on the web at www.NENHA.org, on Facebook at Northeastern Nevada Horseman’s Association or send an email to Secretary@nenha.org.